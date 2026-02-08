Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

The controversial president says closed-door depositions would resemble a “kangaroo court,” while Hillary Clinton says the couple has already shared what they know with House investigators.

Former US President Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein.j
Clinton speaks with Epstein and Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell speak with US President Bill Clinton after the president made remarks at an event for donors to the White House restoration project, Washington DC, USA, 29 September 1993., Credit:Ralph Alswang The White House Avalon Copyright Photo: IMAGO
  • Bill and Hillary Clinton say any testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein should be held publicly, warning that closed-door depositions would lack transparency. Bill Clinton called private proceedings a potential “kangaroo court.”

  • Hillary Clinton said the couple has already told a House committee everything they know about Epstein and would only agree to further questioning if it is on the public record.

  • A House committee is still weighing whether to call the Clintons to testify, noting that private depositions are a common investigative step, even as scrutiny of Epstein’s connections continues.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have called for any testimony they provide related to Jeffrey Epstein to be conducted publicly, pushing back against the prospect of closed-door depositions as part of a congressional investigation.

In a statement released this week, Bill Clinton said that private testimony would undermine transparency and fairness, arguing that secret proceedings would amount to a “kangaroo court.” He emphasized that any questioning should take place in a public setting where the full context of questions and answers can be evaluated by the public.

“Sunlight is essential,” Clinton said, adding that public testimony would prevent selective leaks or mischaracterizations of statements made behind closed doors.

Hillary Clinton echoed those concerns, saying she and her husband have already cooperated with House investigators and provided all relevant information they possess regarding Epstein. She said the couple supports transparency but opposes closed sessions that could fuel speculation without accountability.

“We have already told the committee what we know,” Hillary Clinton said. “If further testimony is requested, it should be done openly and on the record.”

The House committee examining issues connected to Epstein has not yet announced whether it plans to compel testimony from either Clinton or whether such testimony would be public. Lawmakers have argued that closed-door depositions are a standard investigative tool that allows members to gather information efficiently before holding public hearings.

Jeffrey Epstein, a financier with ties to numerous powerful figures, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death, ruled a suicide, and the extent of his network have continued to fuel public scrutiny and congressional inquiries.

Bill Clinton has previously acknowledged traveling on Epstein’s private plane several times in the early 2000s, while denying any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities. Hillary Clinton has said she had limited interaction with Epstein and was unaware of his conduct at the time.

The Clintons’ renewed call for public testimony comes amid heightened political tensions around the investigation, with critics on both sides accusing lawmakers of using Epstein’s case for partisan purposes rather than fact-finding.

Legal and congressional experts note that while public hearings can promote accountability, committees often prefer private depositions to prevent witnesses from coordinating testimony or shaping public narratives in advance.

For now, it remains unclear whether the House committee will accommodate the Clintons’ request. A spokesperson for the panel said lawmakers are “considering all appropriate steps” as the investigation continues.

