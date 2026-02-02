Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

While hosting the awards ceremony, Noah quipped: “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Trump, who was known to have associated with Epstein in the past, has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes. Photo: X.com
  • US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah after a joke at the Grammy Awards linked Trump and Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Trump strongly rejected any suggestion he visited Epstein’s private island, calling the remark false and defamatory, and reiterated that he has not been accused of wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims or authorities.

  • The episode adds to Trump’s recent history of legal action against media organisations and public figures, while Noah has not publicly responded to the threat.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue comedian Trevor Noah following a joke made at the Grammy Awards that referenced Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.

"Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein's island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Trump, who was known to have associated with Epstein in the past, has consistently denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes. He has said the two fell out around 2004 and maintains that he never visited Epstein’s private island, Little St James. Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing by Epstein’s victims, and the US Justice Department has said allegations linking him to Epstein’s crimes are unfounded.

Following the joke, Trump responded angrily, saying he would be “sending my lawyers to sue.”

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump accused Noah of making false and defamatory statements.

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!” Trump wrote.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Trump went on to call Noah “a total loser” and warned: “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

A spokesperson for Clinton said in 2020 that the former president had “never been” to Epstein’s island. Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, more than a decade after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. He purchased Little St James in 1998, and multiple survivors have alleged they were trafficked there and abused.

Trump has pursued legal action against several media organisations in recent years, including lawsuits against the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. In December, he filed a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit in a Florida court accusing the BBC of defamation and of violating trade practices law over the editing of a Panorama documentary.

Trevor Noah, a South African-born comedian, hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central for seven years and has been a frequent host of major international award ceremonies.

