Women of the World: When Power Protects Predators

The release of the Epstein files revealed networks that enabled abuse, trafficking and exploitation by powerful men.
Survivors are only now speaking out after years of fear, trauma and systemic barriers to justice.
Outlook’s Horror Island issue examines how power, media and institutions shape accountability in such crimes.
We live in a world where, day after day, we consume news of genocide, war, rape, human trafficking and other atrocities. Over time, these violent realities risk becoming normalised—absorbed into the relentless churn of headlines. Yet even in this landscape of numbing familiarity, the contents of the Epstein files have sent shockwaves around the world.
The release of the files by the US legislature and the Department of Justice did more than document the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. They laid bare a system in which paedophilia, coercion and trafficking were enabled—and in which powerful men appeared to be shielded by the very institutions meant to hold them accountable.
For many survivors of Epstein’s years of abuse, speaking out has been a long and painful journey. Several have only begun telling their stories in recent years, after overcoming fears of retaliation and grappling with the deep trauma of what they endured.
The past is now catching up with some of the men named in the files. Among them is Prince Andrew, who was briefly arrested last month. While the arrest of a royal figure was historic and widely noted in Britain, the consequences have been limited—stripped of titles, yet far from facing the full weight of accountability for decades of alleged abuse.
The story unfolding in the United States reflects a broader global pattern: time and again, systems of power appear to shield men from the consequences of their crimes. Women, meanwhile, are left to confront the lifelong aftermath of violence, watching as those responsible move on with their lives.
This Women’s Day arrives with a question that refuses to fade: how much longer must women endure a world in which powerful men walk away from abuse largely unscathed? When will justice truly be served?
In Outlook’s 1 March 2026 issue, Horror Island, we examine how wealth and influence can create systems of impunity. The issue asks whether society itself has become a voyeuristic participant in the normalisation of such crimes.
Writer Urvashi Butalia reflects on the deeply embedded misogyny that reduces women to commodities in the minds of powerful men, while also examining the immense courage it takes for survivors to speak out.
In Making of the ‘Perfect’ Epstein Victim, Zenaira Bakhsh traces a survivor’s account of Epstein’s predatory network and how vulnerable minor girls were manipulated and coerced into trafficking others. Mrinalini Dhyani investigates what she calls Epstein’s “molestation pyramid scheme,” exposing the mechanisms through which abuse was perpetuated.
As the Epstein files resurface, Lalita Iyer asks in The Algorithm of Trauma whether society is truly seeking justice—or merely feeding a system that turns suffering into spectacle. In A Page One Silence, Mohammad Ali examines how the significance of the revelations has been filtered through a complex media ecosystem.
For nearly three decades, Epstein exploited a simple but devastating pattern: vulnerability.
This Women’s Day, the question before us is not only how such abuse persisted for so long, but also whether we are prepared to dismantle the structures that allowed it to thrive.