Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

During the previous wave of conflict, I had an experience that stayed with me. When an evacuation warning was announced for my area, it was after midnight, around 1:30 am, and I ran out of my home in panic to reach the metro station and take shelter. Once I reached the street, I realised I had fled in my pajamas and a crop top. I suddenly became aware that even in an emergency, my clothing did not meet social expectations and that they might not let me go inside the metro. At that moment, I felt I was forced to choose between two fears: the fear of a missile strike and the fear of social judgment. I went back inside, risking my life, to change into “appropriate” clothes. During those minutes, my fear was not only of an explosion, it was the realisation that even while running for my life, but I also still had to think about how I was perceived (as a woman).