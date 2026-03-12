Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

Mumbai is set to transform into a global cinematic hub as the Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) takes over the city’s most prestigious screens from March 13 to 15. While the lineup spans everything from high-octane action to romance and poignant world drama, it is the horror-thriller selection that offers the most chilling and visceral experience. In the curated darkness of a cinema hall, horror creates a shared language of thrill and dread alike. This year’s selection blends timeless psychological masterpieces with recent viewer-favourites that use the genre to explore trauma, relationships, rituals and the supernatural.