Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

For Iran, survival is victory. The martyrdom of Khamenei has had a rallying effect, and its strategy is built on domestic civil-military endurance and regional-global deterrence

L
Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
War Against Iran
President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return Photo: AP/ Julia Demaree Nikhinson
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The war has entered its second week now, militarily engulfing several Gulf nations, with the attack on IRIS Dena widening the conflict zone.

  • Rapidly shifting objectives of the US and uncertainty over who exactly is driving the campaign—the US or Israel mark the conflict.

  • Maritime disruptions near the third-busiest sea lane in the world are pushing up oil prices and threatening supply chains, increasing pressure for de-escalation.

The February-March 2026 US-Israel versus Iran war has entered its second week now, militarily engulfing several Gulf nations. Further widening the zone of conflict was the American torpedo attack on the Iranian ship IRIS Dena about 44 nautical miles off Sri Lanka’s southern coast. The economic effect of the war in this resource-rich region, which lies adjacent to the third-busiest sea lane in the world, is proving to be much more widespread and potentially unbearable.

From a politico-military perspective, the two most shocking ambiguities are: first, the rapidly shifting objectives of the US. Second, who exactly is driving the campaign—the US or Israel? The US started the war with the express purpose of self-defence—protecting US forces and interests in the region. Alongside these came objectives to “annihilate” the Iranian navy, destroy Iran’s missile sites and programmes, and weaken the network of Iran-backed terrorist and armed groups across the region. Following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, regime change in Iran became another declared objective. To quote US President Donald Trump: “This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.” The latest addition to this array of aims is control over the selection of the next ruler of Iran and possible support to insurgency in the Kurdish region to further stretch the Iranian forces.

Related Content
Iran is well aware of New Delhi’s shifting stance. - IMAGO; Representative image
Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Altaf Qadri; AP
War In West Asia: Targeting GCC Countries Is A Strategic Miscalculation By Iran, Says Expert
Smoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
US-Israel Attack on Iran: A Strike that Risks Regional Conflagration
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates - Source: AP
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates
Related Content
Ali Khamenei and Les Miserables - Illustration by Anupam Sai
Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

BY Rashid Ali

With new war aims unfolding every other day, there is violation of the master principle of war—selection and maintenance of aims, which requires clear and unambiguous definitions of objectives and concentration of efforts to achieve it, even while adapting to changing circumstances. In the June 2025 US-Israel versus Iran war, Israel began the 12-day operations with Operation Rising Lion, completely disrupting Iran’s command and control, early warning, air defence and communication set-up. The US concluded it with Operation Midnight Hammer, the largest B-2 operational strike in its history, to destroy or severely degrade Iran’s nuclear programme, with precision attacks against three nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. With key networks disrupted and senior commanders killed or forced into hardened shelters, Iran’s decision-making ability was paralysed, and a victorious Trump with no American casualties was able to broker a truce.

The current situation is vastly different; escalation or de-escalation is not within control of any single warring party. The US has suffered casualties. Retaliatory strikes on all sides have targeted unarmed civilians, including schools and hospitals.

Iran is trying to achieve regional deterrence by undertaking retaliatory strikes against the Gulf states to impose the cost for basing US forces and signalling to them the potential price of a long-drawn-out war.

Iran has put in place capabilities to retaliate despite a hard knock on its top leadership and asymmetric correlations in air and maritime power. Israel is not in a hurry to conclude; it is seeing a grand opportunity to achieve debilitating damage on Iran’s missile and nuclear capability and severely weakening Iran’s ability to support the Hezbollah. Israel has expanded its air bombardment and ground invasion of Lebanon in its offensive against the Hezbollah. Similarly, the raids against the Palestinians have continued. Support for the war is strong in Israel, and there appears to be consensus. Even though Israel is facing the maximum weight of Iran’s retaliatory strikes, the damage in Israel has been very limited. This time, Israel’s multi-layered air defence system has been successful. Politically, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s framing of the Iranian issue as an “existential threat” and the call for its decimation is helping to unify the country and building resilience.

The Gulf states—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain—have all condemned the Iranian strikes, and in the case of Oman, also criticised US-Israel action. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have characteristically been uneasy with Iran over regional influence. For now, it seems the Gulf states are publicly calling for peace and dialogue, while there are indicators that they would like the US to stay the course longer to further weaken Iran. For the Arab leaders, it is a manoeuvre between an expansionist and aggressive Israel on the one hand, and on the other, the ramifications of a potentially collapsed Iranian state.

Iran is a culturally diverse society with multiple ethnicities. Persians are the largest ethnic group (61 per cent), minority groups include Azeris (16 per cent), Kurds (10 per cent), Lurs (six per cent), Baluch and Arabs (both two per cent), Turkmen and other Turkic tribes (two per cent), and other nomadic people (about 1 per cent) of the total population. The Kurds have resisted the Iranian government’s efforts to assimilate them into the mainstream and, along with their fellow Kurds in the adjacent regions of Iraq and Turkey, sought either regional autonomy or the outright establishment of an independent Kurdish state in the region.

Smoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
US-Israel Attack on Iran: A Strike that Risks Regional Conflagration

BY Lakshmi Priya

The mass uprising among the majority population against the ruling regime has not happened. On the contrary, the martyrdom of Khamenei has had a rallying effect against Israel and the US. It has helped the regime and its core supporters to consolidate, and the leadership transition has been smooth. The Trump administration appears to be exploring the possibility of collaborating with the minority Kurds. Last week, Trump reportedly spoke to some Kurdish leaders to support their insurgency. The aim would be to stretch the Iranian forces by reinvigorating the Kurdish movement, or help them seize and control northern Iran, and potentially create a buffer zone for Israel. Netanyahu had reportedly lobbied for the US-Kurds connection for months.

China’s wait-and-watch approach to Iran is consistent with its response to the June 2025 Israel-US-Iran war, and the US military actions in Venezuela. It is clear that China is trying to stay on good terms with countries in the Gulf as much as with Iran. China is certainly leveraging this opportunity, using satellites for real-time understanding of US dispositions and capabilities and gain close insight into US doctrines. Most significantly, the hard arithmetic of US military expenditure in the theatre, their sidestepping contingencies from other theatres and the overall national replenishment capabilities are there for capable observers to see. Also, the precise targeting of some US assets by Iran does suggest external covert intelligence support.

For Iran, survival is victory. Its strategy is built on domestic civil-military endurance and regional-global deterrence. The civilian endurance is banking upon the influence of the regime’s core supporters—the ideologically highly motivated—on the majority of fence-sitters. The killing of the Supreme Leader has consolidated their position for now, and any attack on unarmed civilians will only fuel the thirst for revenge. The authoritarian regime and its suppressive capabilities provide a degree of sustainability until it is eroded. The military endurance is derived from the layered ballistic missile capabilities, long-range drones and a network of allied armed groups across the region.

Iran is trying to achieve regional deterrence by undertaking retaliatory strikes against the Gulf states to impose the cost for basing US forces and signalling to them the potential price of a long-drawn-out war. For Israel and the US, Iran’s regional deterrence is designed on the premise that the cost of the interceptors used by Israel and the US is far higher than the drones and missiles deployed by Iran for attacks. In addition to the higher costs, US resources are overstretched; there are reports of sidestepping air defence systems from other theatres. Extending the conflict in its current character imposes a much higher cost on the US. It’s no surprise that the US is exploring sub-conventional options—hopefully remembering Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and many others. These operations are messy, long-drawn-out, and neither cheap nor likely to yield significant gains.

Global deterrence to prolong this war is related to the economics of war. Iran says the Strait of Hormuz is (selectively) open. The US says that it would escort merchant shipping across the Strait and insure against political risks. Irrespective of the outcomes of such quick fixes, it is clear that with maritime conflict extending as far south as Sri Lanka, the disruptions have pushed oil prices up, threatening fertiliser and other critical supply chains, and will eventually increase international pressure for de-escalation.

There is much to learn from this unfolding campaign. For now, three key lessons: one, inflating a threat over and over and making it appear impossible for an amicable resolution can trap you in your own cobweb of information war. Two, if war is the only option, at least the aggressor must know when to stop, neither prematurely nor belatedly. Three, the mastery of asymmetric warfare in all possible contingencies is a must for national security.

(Views expressed are personal)

Lt Gen Dr Subrata Saha (Retd) is executive chairman of Manekshaw Centre Of National Security Studies And Research and former member NSAB and DCOAS

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Source: IMDB : In Atwood’s novel, Gilead is a country that was formerly the United States, where women are treated as host bodies as a fertility crisis begins to dictate politics.
The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape
Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire : Iran holds a funeral ceremony for students and staff members of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school who were killed in a strike on the school in Minab, Hormozgan, southern Iran.
War Begins Again
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
War In West Asia: What Is Trump’s Endgame?
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory
| Photo: Imago/AbcaPress : Lives, Disrupted: A US military tank next to a mosque in Baghdad in 2003
Whose Liberation Is It Anyway: The U.S. Intervention Playbook

This article is part of Outlook 's March 21 issue Bombs Do Not Liberate Women which looks at the conflict in West Asia following US and Israel’s attacks on Iran leading to the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while the world wondered in loud silence, again, Whose War Is It Anyway?

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  2. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

  3. Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  4. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  5. New Zealand Announce 18-Member Squad For Five-Match T20I Series Against South Africa; Santner To Lead, Latham Returns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

  4. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  5. Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

  4. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher