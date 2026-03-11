Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return Photo: AP/ Julia Demaree Nikhinson

