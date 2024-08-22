In 1971 And Now, A Great Power Game Over Bangladesh

In the larger canvas of geopolitics, it was ‘great power games’ at play. By 1969, Pakistan was proving itself to be more useful than ever before to the US by providing secret channels for communication with China. The US leadership—Nixon-Kissinger—was of the view that the China-Soviet Union tension could be exploited to benefit the US. Given China’s size and growing importance, the US could leverage its relations with China, to counterbalance Soviet Union’s involvement in the Third World and help in a respectable US exit from Vietnam. The US tilt towards Pakistan had two immediate effects—first, President Richard Nixon ordered a review of the earlier Johnson administration’s embargo on US arms supply to Pakistan; and second, the US gave Presidential directions not to ‘squeeze Yahya Khan’. In the event of a crisis, the US would look the other way even as the deplorable genocide was perpetrated by Pakistan. Meanwhile, facilitated by Pakistan, Henry Kissinger visited China in July 1971. Following this visit, the US made it clear to India that it would not intervene in the event of a conflict between India and Pakistan, even if China did so.