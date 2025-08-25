Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Daniil Medvedev faces Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 128 of US Open 2025 on Monday, August 25, at 5:40 AM IST at Louis Armstrong Stadium
Having already shocked Medvedev at Wimbledon, Bonzi enters this match with nothing to lose and everything to gain
Daniil Medvedev is a former US Open champion which he won in the year 2021 and that's his only Grand Slam of the career.
The much-awaited US Open 2025 has finally kicked off and the former champion Daniil Medvedev is set to play his first match. Medvedev will be facing Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 128 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday.
Daniil Medvedev, a former US Open champion, arrives with something to prove after disappointing early exits in the previous Grand Slams. Adding more to the embarrassement, Bonzi has beaten Medvedev twice before, including a surprise upset in the first round at Wimbledon earlier this year.
On the other hand, Bonzi is riding the momentum of his recent victories and most importanly, his recent win against Medvedev during the first round of Wimbledon 2025 will boost his confidence more.
When and Where is the Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Match?
Defending Champion Daniil Medvedev clashes with Benjamin Bonzi as the US Open 2025 Round of 128 heats up. The match is set for Monday, August 25, at 5:40 AM IST at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming
Tennis fans in India can watch Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.