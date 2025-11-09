2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title
Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after producing a nearly flawless performance to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0) on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Rybakina struck eight aces and converted the sole break of the match on the indoor hardcourt in Riyadh. “It’s been an incredible week. I honestly didn’t expect any result and to go so far is just incredible,” Rybakina said about a title run that included wins over No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula. It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sabalenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 title match.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE