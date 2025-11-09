Tennis

2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after producing a nearly flawless performance to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0) on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Rybakina struck eight aces and converted the sole break of the match on the indoor hardcourt in Riyadh. “It’s been an incredible week. I honestly didn’t expect any result and to go so far is just incredible,” Rybakina said about a title run that included wins over No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula. It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sabalenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 title match.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates with her trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, right, holds her trophy poses with runner up Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the awards ceremony for the women's singles final match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus holds her runner up trophy after losing to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Elena Rybakina-3
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Elena Rybakina-2
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan signs autographs for fans after her win in the women's singles match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Elena Rybakina-4
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Aryna Sabalenka-2
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after losing a point against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Elena Rybakina-5
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Aryna Sabalenka-3
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Elena Rybakina-6
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
