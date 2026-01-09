PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Indian Star Faces Japanese Challenge

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Indian Star Faces Japanese Challenge

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as PV Sindhu steps into the BWF Super 1000 Malaysia Open 2026 quarter-final with confidence, set for another high-stakes clash against Akane Yamaguchi on Friday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian was in commanding form in the previous round, sweeping aside 19-year-old Tomoka Miyazaki 21-8, 21-13 in just 33 minutes to reach her first Super 1000 quarter-final of the season. Sharp movement and decisive attacking play defined Sindhu’s performance, and with her power game clicking, she will fancy her chances against the third-seeded world champion.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jan 2026, 07:28:23 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Sindhu Leading In Game 1 PV Sindhu is off to a flying start here as she finds herself leading in the initial minutes of Game 1. The score is currently 11-5 in favour of the Hyderabad-born shuttler.

9 Jan 2026, 07:23:52 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Action Underway And the action is underway at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. It will be a good contest to watch. With no other Indian at the tournament, PV Sindhu will be looking to make the most out of this opportunity.

9 Jan 2026, 07:14:55 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Start Timing The QF clash between PV Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi is set to start from 7:15-20AM (IST) onwards.