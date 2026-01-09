PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Indian Star Faces Japanese Challenge

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Catch play-by-play updates of the BWF Super 1000 Malaysia Open 2026 quarter-final clash between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi on Friday, 9 January, at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final Updates
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Indian Star Faces Japanese Challenge
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as PV Sindhu steps into the BWF Super 1000 Malaysia Open 2026 quarter-final with confidence, set for another high-stakes clash against Akane Yamaguchi on Friday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian was in commanding form in the previous round, sweeping aside 19-year-old Tomoka Miyazaki 21-8, 21-13 in just 33 minutes to reach her first Super 1000 quarter-final of the season. Sharp movement and decisive attacking play defined Sindhu’s performance, and with her power game clicking, she will fancy her chances against the third-seeded world champion.
LIVE UPDATES

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Sindhu Leading In Game 1

PV Sindhu is off to a flying start here as she finds herself leading in the initial minutes of Game 1. The score is currently 11-5 in favour of the Hyderabad-born shuttler.

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Action Underway

And the action is underway at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. It will be a good contest to watch. With no other Indian at the tournament, PV Sindhu will be looking to make the most out of this opportunity.

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Start Timing

The QF clash between PV Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi is set to start from 7:15-20AM (IST) onwards.

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Good Morning

Hello and good morning! Welcome to our live blog of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi at the BWF Super 1000 Malaysia Open 2026. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Slams 15-Ball Fifty To Become Fastest Indian List A Half-Centurion

  3. IND Vs NZ: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of First Three T20Is After Undergoing Surgery For Abdominal Issue

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  5. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Indian Star Faces Japanese Challenge

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  3. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  5. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. Manipur Explosions: Twin IED Blasts In Bishnupur Revive Fear Among Locals

  4. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  5. Congress Slams Centre Over Easing of Land Acquisition Norms for Non-Coal Mining Projects

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. New Jackass Movie Announcement Confirms The Franchise Is Gearing Up For Another Big-Screen Return

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  5. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist