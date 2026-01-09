PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Indian Star Faces Japanese Challenge

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Sindhu Leading In Game 1
PV Sindhu is off to a flying start here as she finds herself leading in the initial minutes of Game 1. The score is currently 11-5 in favour of the Hyderabad-born shuttler.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Action Underway
And the action is underway at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. It will be a good contest to watch. With no other Indian at the tournament, PV Sindhu will be looking to make the most out of this opportunity.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Start Timing
The QF clash between PV Sindhu and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi is set to start from 7:15-20AM (IST) onwards.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, BWF Malaysia Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Good Morning
Hello and good morning! Welcome to our live blog of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi at the BWF Super 1000 Malaysia Open 2026. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.