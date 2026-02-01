Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cityzens Face Magpies For The 4th Time This Term

Manchester City have a very good chance of putting the pressure back on Arsenal in the race to the English Premier League title if they are able to grab all 3 points tonight against a tricky Newcastle United side at the Etihad Stadium. Follow along for all the build-up, real-time updates and live scores

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26
Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade tries a header during the English Premier League match against Manchester City on November 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
The English Premier League is heating up as we enter the final 3 months of the 2025-26 season. The title race is very much on between league leaders Arsenal and challengers Manchester City, who are in action tonight against Newcastle United in front on home support at the Etihad Stadium. Welcome to the live coverage of this matchday 27 fixture from North-West of England. City head coach Pep Guardiola has stated that his side's focus remains only on grabbing all 3 points against the Magpies tonight and not on what's happening in the Premier League table. Regardless of those comments in the pre-match press conference, Guardiola knows that a win today will help his side cut the gap to just two points off Arsenal who sit at the top with 58 points. This will be Manchester City's 4th meeting against Newcastle United, who won the reverse fixture in the English top-flight back in November. The two clubs faced each other, most recently, in the two-legged EFL Carabao Cup semi-final, where City won by 5-1 on aggregate. The Cityzens might be entering as the favourites but make no mistake, the Magpies will not let them have it their way. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Is It The Bottling Season Yet?

The signs are solid and similar to how Mikel Arteta's Arsenal had let the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Premier League title slip away despite sitting at the top of table for most parts of the season.

There is a sense of Deja Vu even more after Manchester City showcased they might be hitting top form in the final 3 months of the season. City haven't lost a single game in their last 7 outings across all competitions.

Whereas Arsenal have dropped have dropped crucial points in their last two Premier League matches against Brentford (1-1) and Wolves (2-2). The Gunners have to refrain from losing momentum, otherwise City are ready to hunt them down and reclaim the PL title.

Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Welcome

This officially marks the 4th meeting between the Cityzens and the Magpies across domestic competitions in the on-going 2025-26 season. Newcastle had won the reverse fixture in Premier League back in November, but Manchester City later won by 5-1 on aggregate in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this month.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  2. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma Or Tilak Varma?

  3. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Snub: Did Asif Nazrul Mislead Nation? Assistant Coach Speaks Out

  4. 'It Would Be A Shame' - Harry Brook Reacts To Possible Sidestepping Of Pakistan Players In The Hundred Auctions

  5. AUS Vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2026: Adam Zampa Shuts Down Claims Australia Undervalue Shortest Format

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  2. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  3. Rahul Gandhi Appears In Thane Court Over Defamation Case

  4. Calls To Review Pro-Palestine Protest Cases Grow In Kashmir

  5. Tight Security At Red Fort And Chandni Chowk Over Lashkar-e-Taiba Terror Threat Alert

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  3. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  4. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart