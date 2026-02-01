Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Cityzens Face Magpies For The 4th Time This Term

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade tries a header during the English Premier League match against Manchester City on November 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

The English Premier League is heating up as we enter the final 3 months of the 2025-26 season. The title race is very much on between league leaders Arsenal and challengers Manchester City, who are in action tonight against Newcastle United in front on home support at the Etihad Stadium. Welcome to the live coverage of this matchday 27 fixture from North-West of England. City head coach Pep Guardiola has stated that his side's focus remains only on grabbing all 3 points against the Magpies tonight and not on what's happening in the Premier League table. Regardless of those comments in the pre-match press conference, Guardiola knows that a win today will help his side cut the gap to just two points off Arsenal who sit at the top with 58 points. This will be Manchester City's 4th meeting against Newcastle United, who won the reverse fixture in the English top-flight back in November. The two clubs faced each other, most recently, in the two-legged EFL Carabao Cup semi-final, where City won by 5-1 on aggregate. The Cityzens might be entering as the favourites but make no mistake, the Magpies will not let them have it their way. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Feb 2026, 12:57:42 am IST Manchester City Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Is It The Bottling Season Yet? The signs are solid and similar to how Mikel Arteta's Arsenal had let the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Premier League title slip away despite sitting at the top of table for most parts of the season. There is a sense of Deja Vu even more after Manchester City showcased they might be hitting top form in the final 3 months of the season. City haven't lost a single game in their last 7 outings across all competitions. Whereas Arsenal have dropped have dropped crucial points in their last two Premier League matches against Brentford (1-1) and Wolves (2-2). The Gunners have to refrain from losing momentum, otherwise City are ready to hunt them down and reclaim the PL title.