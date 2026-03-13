NBA: LA Lakers Beat Chicago Bulls As Doncic Scores 51 Points

Luka Doncic had 51 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, LeBron James added 18 points in his return after missing three games because of injuries and the Los Angeles Lakers used a strong third quarter to defeat the Chicago Bulls 142-130 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 50 points for the first time as a Laker following the blockbuster trade that sent him from Dallas to Los Angeles in February 2025. It was Doncic’s 13th 40-point game in 82 appearances for Los Angeles, moving into ninth in franchise history. Austin Reaves chipped in with 30 points, Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season, and the Lakers’ four-game winning streak is their longest since running off seven in a row Nov. 14-30.

LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) celebrate during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber (14) goes to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) drives the ball against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball- LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
LA Lakers Vs Chicago Bulls NBA basketball-Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
