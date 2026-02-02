India Qualify For FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026; Sjoerd Marijne's Side Shift Focus To Qualifiers Crown

India qualified for the semi-final and with it they secured the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 spot as the highest-ranked 4th placed side

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
india qualify for FIH Womens Hockey World Cup 2026
India Women celebrating victory in Pool game during FIH Women's Hockey World Cup qualifiers 2026. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India have already secured qualification for the FIH Women's World Cup

  • They secured their place after the Santiago leg of the qualifiers concluded

  • Sjoerd Marijne's side will aim for the qualifiers title now to develop winning habit

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team have secured their place at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Ahead of taking on Italy in the semi-final of the FIH Women's World Cup 2026 qualifiers, it has been confirmed that India will play in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup later in the year. It came as big relief for Sjoerd Marijne and his side, who were going through a terrible run of form in build up to the competition.

The Santiago leg of the qualifiers concluded earlier, where Chile, Australia and Ireland secured the three direct qualification spots. Japan finished fourth in Santiago and are currently ranked No. 15 in the world. With India ranked ninth globally, the hosts have at least ensured they will finish as the highest-ranked fourth-placed team across the two tournaments, thereby confirming their ticket to the World Cup.

Already assured of a World Cup berth, India would aim for the winners' trophy at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers and take a step forward in that direction by winning the semifinal against Italy at Hyderabad on Friday.

Related Content
India women's hockey team players in action in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026. - Hockey India
India Vs Italy Live Streaming, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Semi-Final: Preview, Where To Watch
Navneet Kaur in action during the India vs Wales, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match in Hyderabad. - Hockey India
India 4-1 Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Navneet's Hat-Trick Drives Women In Blue To Pool B Summit
India players celebrate Navneet Kaur's (centre) goal against Wales in their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match in Hyderabad. - Photo: Hockey India
India 4-1 Wales Highlights, FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Navneet Hat-Trick Powers Women In Blue To Top Pool B Spot
India Vs Wales, FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview: Pool B Scenarios, Where To Watch - FIH
India Vs Wales, FIH Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Preview: When And Where To Watch
Related Content

India Vs Italy, FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Preview

The Indian women's hockey team finished on top of Pool B with seven points from three matches. Scotland also collected same points but finished second in the group because of India's superior goal difference.

The hosts registered two wins and one draw in the pool stage.

Italy finished second in Pool A with four points after registering one win, one draw and one loss, giving the hosts a slight psychological edge ahead of the semifinal.

India will look to build on the impressive form of forward Navneet Kaur, who is currently the joint top-scorer of the tournament with four goals. She produced a standout performance in the final pool match against Wales, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to cap off the group stage in style.

Italy, meanwhile, will rely on Federica Carta, who has been their key attacking threat and has scored three goals so far in the competition.

On paper and form, India hold a major advantage over Italy. In terms of head-to-head encounters, India and Italy have faced each other seven times since 2012. India have won five of those matches, while Italy have registered one victory and one game ended in a draw, giving the hosts a slight psychological edge.

India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who is back at the helm after the Tokyo Olympics, termed the achievement as a significant milestone.

"Securing qualification for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 is an important milestone for this group, and the players deserve a lot of credit for the way they have performed so far in the tournament," he said.

"They have shown good discipline, composure and attacking intent throughout the pool stage.

"At the same time, our mindset is very clear -- we are not here just to qualify. We want to keep improving with every match and aim to win the tournament. The semifinal is another big challenge and we will approach it with full focus and intensity."

The Dutchman, however, cautioned his wards to take Italy lightly. "Italy are a competitive side and they have shown in this tournament that they can trouble strong teams. For us, the focus will be on executing our plans well, maintaining our structure, and continuing to play with the same energy and confidence," he said.

The FIH Women's World Cup will be played along side the men's competition to be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.

(Using PTI Input)

Q

Did India qualify for FIH Women's World Cup 2026

A

Yes, India qualified for the FIH Women's World Cup 2026.

Q

In which spot India secured the qualification?

A

India qualified as the best ranked fourth-placed side after the end of Santiago leg of qualifiers.

Q

Will India play in the semi-final now that they have qualified?

A

Yes, India will play in the semi-final and possibly the final using it as preparatory stage.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  2. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Abrar Ahmed Amid Reports Of Pakistan Shadow Ban

  3. Who Is Dani Gibson? Here's Why All-Rounder Became Most Expensive England Player In Women's Hundred History

  4. IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Unveil Brand New Threads Ahead Of Season Opener - Take A Look

  5. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  2. SC Grants Bail To Shabir Ahmed Shah In NIA Terror Funding Case

  3. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  4. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  5. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. India Seeking Additional LPG Supplies As Hormuz Strait Disruptions Trigger Shortage

  4. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  5. US Launches Probe Into 'Unfair' Trade Practices by India, China, EU and Other Partners

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony