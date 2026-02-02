India Qualify For FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026; Sjoerd Marijne's Side Shift Focus To Qualifiers Crown

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team have secured their place at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Ahead of taking on Italy in the semi-final of the FIH Women's World Cup 2026 qualifiers, it has been confirmed that India will play in the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup later in the year. It came as big relief for Sjoerd Marijne and his side, who were going through a terrible run of form in build up to the competition.