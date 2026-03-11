India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Salima Tete And Co Out To Seal Semis Spot
India Vs Wales Live, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India are currently on top of Pool B with four points, while their opponent Wales are at the bottom (0 points). Follow the live hockey score and updates from Hyderabad
The Indian women's hockey team in action at the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad. Photo: Hockey India
India Vs Wales, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's final Pool B match against Wales in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 11). The Women In Blue are currently on top of their group (4 points) and a win or a draw tonight would secure their semi-finals berth. Remember that three World Cup slots are on offer in the eight-team tournament and a last-four entry would take India that much closer to their goal. Their opponent, Wales, are yet to garner any points and Salima Tete's side is highly fancied to win. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground.
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Wales Live Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday for some more hockey action. India face Wales in their last Pool B match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, looking to confirm their semi-finals spot. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.