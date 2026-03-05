Triple The Drama: India-England's T20 World Cup Semi-Finals Saga Set For Wankhede Chapter

After two polar opposite results in Adelaide and Georgetown, India and England are gearing up for a third consecutive semi-final face off at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, in Mumbai

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal trilogy Adelaide Georgetown Mumbai
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, centre, with teammates during a training session ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
  • England beat India by 10 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in Adelaide

  • India avenged defeat with a 68-run thrashing in the 2024 edition at Providence Stadium

  • Two teams have had contrasting routes to 2026 semi-final

A crushing opening salvo, followed by an equally stunning riposte. Will the third act be as emphatic, or offer its audience a harder-fought contest? We shall know in due course. India and England are set to reprise their T20 World Cup rivalry with a third straight semi-final meeting, at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (March 5).

In a format as fickle as T20, pedigree and recent team 'form' often count for precious little, as South Africa painfully discovered against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Given that, a hat-trick of India vs England last-four encounters is quite the coincidence.

It also means that there might not be too many surprises for the players, considering how familiar they are with their opponents and their bag of tricks at the big stage. How the interplay of the mini-battles within shapes up the contest is still pretty unpredictable, nevertheless.

Opening Round To England

As far as victories go, England's conquest of India at the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals was as comprehensive as it gets. Alex Hales and then captain Jos Buttler dismantled the Indian bowling in Adelaide to engineer a 10-wicket thrashing.

The Men In Blue had earlier huffed and puffed their way to a 168-run total, with half-centuries from Virat Kohli (50 off 40) and Hardik Pandya (63 off 33). Looking at how India's innings transpired, it seemed at the time that the chase might be tricky, especially in a pressure-cooker situation. But Hales and Buttler and entirely different plans.

The duo collectively clobbered 10 sixes and 13 fours in an unbroken 170-run opening stand, as the Three Lions waltzed past the target in 16 overs with all wickets intact. Hales was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 86 (off 47), while Buttler hit the winning six to finish not out on 80 off 49. England went on to lift the title, prevailing over Pakistan in a low-scoring Melbourne finale.

Counterpunch From India

Two years hence, it was India's chance to return the favour. And they did that in style, coming up with a 68-run hammering in Guyana. Like Buttler did in 2022, Rohit Sharma played a captain's innings this time around.

The now-T20I-retired Indian skipper continued his theme of going all guns blazing at the top of the order to crack a 39-ball 57, which was invaluable on the slow, low surface that Providence Stadium offered. Current captain Suryakumar Yadav also played his part with a 36-ball 47 as the Men In Blue finished with a 171-run total.

In response, the Englishmen were all at sea against the left-arm spin of Axar Patel (3/23) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/19). Both claimed three-wicket hauls and Axar was the wrecker-in-chief, destroying the heart of the batting with the scalps of Buttler, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow. Kuldeep followed it up with the dismissals of Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan.

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah (2/12) did the rest of the damage as Rohit's men bundled England out for a paltry 103 in 16.4 overs. Revenge was complete, and India went on to clinch the trophy, a historic triumph that saw Rohit and Kohli signing off from the format.

Who Will It Be In Part Three?

After two dramatic episodes, we are about to witness an equally intriguing third part. It might not even be a trilogy, if both teams somehow manage to set up a fourth semis face-off in 2028. Who knows?

The two teams have had contrasting build-ups. England could well have been knocked out in the group stage itself, losing to West Indies and surviving scares from Nepal and Italy to scrape through. They stepped it up in the Super Eights, however, becoming the first team to make the last-four cut after wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

As for India, the holders were overwhelming pre-tournament favourites and expected to steamroll most oppositions in home conditions. It hasn't exactly panned out like that, as Suryakumar's men have been short of perfect in most games. The 76-run thrashing by South Africa underlined the flaws, with dropped catches perhaps being the biggest area of overall concern.

That they still managed to enter the semis comfortably speaks volumes about the team balance and talent at their disposal. Sanju Samson was their latest protagonist, shining against the Windies in a virtual quarter-final, and India would need him or another hero to rise, if they are to overcome Brook and Co and set up a final date with New Zealand.

Q

When and where will the India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final be played?

A

The second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5) at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm.

Q

What happened the previous time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup?

A

India took sweet revenge for their 10-wicket hammering at the hands of England in 2022 to thrash the Three Lions by 68 runs in 2024, en route the title.

Q

What are India and England's squads for the 2026 semi-final?

A

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

