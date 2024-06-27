Cricket

India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch

Check India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final here. It is the big day in Guyana. The penultimate match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the second semi-final, takes place today with India and England jostling to book a date with South Africa in the final of the tournament. The two teams had met in the semi-final of the last edition of the T20 World Cup as well where England had thrashed India and won by 10 wickets. Revenge will be on India's eyes as they look for their first ICC trophy in more than a decade while England eye history to be in contention to become the first team in history to defend a T20 World Cup title.

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
27 June 2024
27 June 2024
India are unbeaten in the tournament so far. AP/Lynne Sladky

India Vs England, Guyana Weather Update

Dinesh Karthik has some good news

What Happened When Last Time India Met England In T20 World Cup Semifinal

Check match summary here

Google

India Vs England: Three Key Battles

Check out these three key player battles that will potentially decide the match.

T20 Cricket WCup Bangladesh India - Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs England, Guyana Weather

Showers and thunderstorms are predicted in Providence, Guyana during the match.

Weather.com

India Vs England, Head To Head In T20Is

India and England have played 23 T20 internationals before and India are just ahead with 12 wins.

India Vs England Live Score, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

It is the big day in Guyana. The penultimate match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the second semi-final, takes place today with India and England jostling to book a date with South Africa in the final of the tournament. The two teams had met in the semi-final of the last edition of the T20 World Cup as well where England had thrashed India and won by 10 wickets. Revenge will be on India's eyes as they look for their first ICC trophy in more than a decade while England eye history to be in contention to become the first team in history to defend a T20 World Cup title. (Scorecard)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Dozens Of NSUI Workers Barge Into NTA Building In Delhi; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Anurag Thakur to initiate discussion on Motion of Thanks in LS, PM's reply likely on Jul 2
  3. Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa
  4. Heat Stroke Relief: Ice Bath Technique at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
  5. Assagao House Demolition: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets Affected Family, Orders High-Level Probe | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Manjari Mishra On Her Saree Reels: 'They Symbolise Heritage, Grace, Diversity'
  2. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Excited For Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer? Dive Into These Sci-Fi Movies Before That
  3. Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Reneé Rapp Rock The Stage With Some Great Performances
  4. 'Despicable Me 4': Joey King, Pharrell Williams, Audrey Lamy And Others Charm The Shutterbugs With Quirky Pics In Paris
  5. Lisa Kudrow Is Rewatching 'Friends' For Late Matthew Perry: Celebrating How Hilarious He Was
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  2. AFG Vs SA, T20 WC SF: Aiden Markram Hails 'Incredible' South Africa Bowlers In Afghanistan Win
  3. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Laura Wolvaardt Calls for More Red-Ball Cricket For Women
  4. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  5. Goergia 2-0 Portugal, UEFA Euro 2024: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Draws Inspiration From Cristiano Ronaldo
World News
  1. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
  2. US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report
  3. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
  4. Kenya Protests: Despite President's U-Turn On Tax Hike, Protestors Chant 'Ruto Must Go'
  5. Iran Is Choosing A New President: All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Dozens Of NSUI Workers Barge Into NTA Building In Delhi; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case