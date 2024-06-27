India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch

India Vs England, Guyana Weather Update
India Vs England, Guyana Weather
Showers and thunderstorms are predicted in Providence, Guyana during the match.
India Vs England, Head To Head In T20Is
India and England have played 23 T20 internationals before and India are just ahead with 12 wins.
India Vs England Live Score, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup 2024
It is the big day in Guyana. The penultimate match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the second semi-final, takes place today with India and England jostling to book a date with South Africa in the final of the tournament. The two teams had met in the semi-final of the last edition of the T20 World Cup as well where England had thrashed India and won by 10 wickets. Revenge will be on India's eyes as they look for their first ICC trophy in more than a decade while England eye history to be in contention to become the first team in history to defend a T20 World Cup title. (Scorecard)