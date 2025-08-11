Trump Puts Washington D.C. Police Under Federal Control, Deploys National Guard

The decision has raised concerns from city officials, including the mayor, about the potential use of the National Guard to patrol streets.

Washington D.C.
The move is part of a broader initiative to address homelessness and crime, which Trump says has spiraled out of control. (for representational purposes only) Photo: File photo
1. Trump has placed Washington, D.C.’s police under federal control and deployed the National Guard

2. The move, aimed at tackling crime and homelessness, includes personnel from the FBI, ATF, DEA, ICE, and U.S. Marshals Service.

3. Trump has ordered the homeless to be relocated “far from the Capital.”

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the Washington, D.C., police department will be placed under federal control, with the National Guard deployed to bolster security in the nation’s capital. The move is part of a broader initiative to address homelessness and crime, which Trump says has spiralled out of control.

Ahead of a news conference, Trump declared on social media that the capital would be “LIBERATED today,” vowing to end the “days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people.” The plan involves at least 500 federal law enforcement personnel, including more than 100 FBI agents, 40 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, and officers from the DEA, ICE, and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to an official familiar with the deployment.

Washington’s unique status as a congressionally established federal district allows the president greater authority over its policing than over state jurisdictions. However, the decision has raised concerns from city officials, including the mayor, about the potential use of the National Guard to patrol streets.

US Vice President JD Vance - AP
Trump 'Yet To Decide' On Tariffs Over China Buying Russian Oil: JD Vance

BY Outlook News Desk

On Sunday, Trump also signalled a crackdown on the city’s homeless population, writing on social media that they must “move out immediately” and would be relocated “far from the Capital,” while criminals would be jailed. The White House has not provided details on relocation plans or how the administration intends to address underlying causes of homelessness and crime.

