Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

In her 1989 book, The Second Shift, feminist scholar Arlie Hoschild explains how women’s economic participation challenges the age-old family norms. She claims that while a mother working for pay outside home is a radical change with a transformational message, the unpaid job she is already stuck in and the man she returns to have not changed. At least not in proportion to the new ground she has stepped on. If she is the ‘revolution’, Hoschild succinctly argues, then the stasis at home is ‘stall’. She traces deep linkages between a couple’s division of labour and their underlying ‘economy of gratitude’. The sociologist wryly wonders who is grateful to whom and for what.