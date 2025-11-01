Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

I am sure the creators of Two Much started with an ingredient list: Let’s get two women. They should be feisty, but not overly feminist; clever, but not too clever; they should have enough friends that we can count on to show up; they should have a generation or two of film genes, so that they can drop names and look casual doing it with said friends (because said friends would have even more generations of film genes); they should be able to call out anyone on anything randomly; they should be able to throw a deep question and quickly deflect with an inane one when the guest is about to answer; they should be willing to wear painful heels which they will complain about, but never let go of; they should be able to bring in their superstar husbands (but not when they are airing their opinions on infidelity); they should be willing to stare at a tableful of food (and stand around it while complaining about said heels) and not be the least bit tempted to nibble (even though it is called the grazing table). Lastly, they should be willing to tut-tut, disagree, make distorted faces from time to time, laugh in a shrill manner, occasionally play-fight, paw and scratch each other. Kajol and Twinkle, did you say? Perfect.