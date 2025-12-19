Mrs. Deshpande Review | A Dull Serial Killer Drama That Will Only Murder Your Patience

Any crime story that needs to loudly announce the brilliance or danger of its central character repeatedly has already failed at character writing. Deshpande is positioned as this mythic, terrifying figure, but Dixit is never allowed to be vicious. She is an ideological killer. Her violence is not impulsive. All that is fine, but she is restrained to the point of inertia. She is way too calm, but never in an unnerving way. She is maternal, domestic, and downright glowing. There is no menace in her nor any real psychological unpredictability. If there was an award for the nicest, least terrifying serial killer, then Mrs. Deshpande would win it hands down and this is sincerely meant in a derogatory sense.