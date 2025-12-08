Kalamkaval Review | Jithin K Jose’s Debut Is Predictable, Yet Powers Through With Mammootty’s Performance

Mammootty is the film’s strongest asset, embodying a murderer who kills for the sake of killing. He appears on the screen with such grace and resolve that his revamping of the ways of killing, from asphyxiating to poisoning, only reaffirms the elegance of his strategy and execution. The choice to poison—historically seen as a choice of murder weapon by women—adds a feminine flair to his performance. If masculinity and femininity are two sides of a coin, then Stanley exists on the edges of that coin; his heavy, dominant body towers on the margins of the screen, tenderly twinning with a devouring femininity that facilitates the rhythmic and cool procession of killing. The terrifying allure of Mammootty’s performance lies in creating the textures of a mind activating its murderous instincts without being loud, brazen, or creepy, as is customary in masculine formations of massacres. The dangerous spectatorial desire is to see him keep killing and become more misanthropic by the end of the film, without facing significant consequences. Yet, the film’s overall structure crushes any such illicit longings to elicit a practical climax of good triumphing over evil.