Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

The current Indian test under Gautam Gambhir is under scathing criticism after a flurry of defeats in this format, especially two whitewashes at home against New Zealand and South Africa in a span of just a year. Given the dismal performance of the Indian team in this format, the pressure was mounting on the BCCI to take some hard calls over the future of Gautam Gambhir in the Test format, and the threats over Gambhir's career as Indian Test coach intensified after the rumours started making rounds that the Board even informally contacted VVS Laxman to take up this role.