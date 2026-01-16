Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Dismissal As ODI Captain? Ex-IND Player Reveals Details

Rohit was sacked as IND's ODI captain following the success of Champions Trophy
Ex-player feels GG was behind the decision of removing Rohit as captain
Shubman Gill was announced as IND captain in the ODIs
Rohit Sharma was surprisingly removed from the captaincy role despite leading the Indian cricket team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sought a fresh approach for the 2027 ODI World Cup, fans and ex-players panned the decision (of Rohit's removal as captain).
Though this decision was officially announced by chief of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary was of the opinion that Gautam Gambhir has played a role in taking this call.
"I don't know what the primary cause is," Tiwary told Sports Today. "But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he has a strong personality. He is a decisive leader who does not shy away from making tough calls. However, we must consider whether he was influenced by someone else to 'fire the gun from his shoulder.'
A lot happens behind the scenes where one plus one equals two. Perhaps the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was upfront about it, but the coach's input must have been there. You cannot make such a decision in isolation; both are equally responsible," Tiwary added.
The selection committee anointed Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, with an eye on the 2027 ODI WC. With Rohit at the twilight of his career, many expected the Mumbai-batter to not make the tournament. However, the 38-year-old has proved critics wrong with his consistent performances and improving fitness as well.
Tiwary was not happy with the management and their way of handling things.
He said, ""There has been a lot of inconsistency in picking the playing XI. To be brutally honest, I have lost interest in watching ODI matches. When a T20 World Cup-winning and Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed and replaced by someone new, it feels unnecessary. Having played with Rohit, I feel a connection to him and disliked how this panned out. It felt disrespectful to a cricketer who has given so much to fans worldwide."
Tiwary further questioned the process to remove Rohit from the captaincy role. He called out the 'cricketing logic behind Rohit dismissal as captain.
"I wonder why there were doubts regarding Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup. Doubting his ability was a mistake. When a player has scored three double-centuries and plays with such a selfless mindset, as he did in 2023, you don't question him. Removing him from the captaincy cannot be justified by cricketing logic alone," he said.