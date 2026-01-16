Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Dismissal As ODI Captain? Ex-IND Player Reveals Details

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sought a fresh approach for the 2027 ODI World Cup, fans and ex-players panned the decision (of Rohit's removal as captain).

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper
India head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) with former ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma. Photo: X | Gautam Gambhir
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit was sacked as IND's ODI captain following the success of Champions Trophy

  • Ex-player feels GG was behind the decision of removing Rohit as captain

  • Shubman Gill was announced as IND captain in the ODIs

Rohit Sharma was surprisingly removed from the captaincy role despite leading the Indian cricket team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sought a fresh approach for the 2027 ODI World Cup, fans and ex-players panned the decision (of Rohit's removal as captain).

Though this decision was officially announced by chief of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, former cricketer Manoj Tiwary was of the opinion that Gautam Gambhir has played a role in taking this call.

"I don't know what the primary cause is," Tiwary told Sports Today. "But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he has a strong personality. He is a decisive leader who does not shy away from making tough calls. However, we must consider whether he was influenced by someone else to 'fire the gun from his shoulder.'

A lot happens behind the scenes where one plus one equals two. Perhaps the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was upfront about it, but the coach's input must have been there. You cannot make such a decision in isolation; both are equally responsible," Tiwary added.

Related Content
Related Content

The selection committee anointed Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, with an eye on the 2027 ODI WC. With Rohit at the twilight of his career, many expected the Mumbai-batter to not make the tournament. However, the 38-year-old has proved critics wrong with his consistent performances and improving fitness as well.

Tiwary was not happy with the management and their way of handling things.

He said, ""There has been a lot of inconsistency in picking the playing XI. To be brutally honest, I have lost interest in watching ODI matches. When a T20 World Cup-winning and Champions Trophy-winning captain is removed and replaced by someone new, it feels unnecessary. Having played with Rohit, I feel a connection to him and disliked how this panned out. It felt disrespectful to a cricketer who has given so much to fans worldwide."

Tiwary further questioned the process to remove Rohit from the captaincy role. He called out the 'cricketing logic behind Rohit dismissal as captain.

"I wonder why there were doubts regarding Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup. Doubting his ability was a mistake. When a player has scored three double-centuries and plays with such a selfless mindset, as he did in 2023, you don't question him. Removing him from the captaincy cannot be justified by cricketing logic alone," he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: Prabhsimran Off To Steady Start | PUN 63/1 (13)

  2. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Ahmed Hussain Puts Green Shirts On Top | ENG 102/4 (22.4)

  3. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Khalid, Faisal Building Pivotal Stand | AFG 115/1 (26)

  4. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  5. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Lakshya Sen To Battle Lin Chun Yi In QFs

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  3. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

Entertainment News

  1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  2. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  3. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  4. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  5. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  3. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Mahayuti Crosses Majority Mark, Shiv-Sena Alliance In Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC