India Vs New Zealand, ODI Series: Gautam Gambhir's Report Card As Head Coach After Defeat Against NZ On Home Turf

India’s white-ball record under Gambhir makes a satisfactory reading, with 27 wins from 35 ODIs and T20Is combined, but the latest series defeat does not make a good reading especially with the World Cup in mind

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: File
  • Gambhir has failed to win yet another ODI series, this time on home turf

  • India lost to NZ in the third ODI by 41 runs

  • IND have lost ODI series in Sri Lanka, Australia and now on home soil

India men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir saw his side lose to New Zealand on home territory once again after the Men In Blue lost the third and final ODI at Indore on Sunday. Despite a scintillating hundred from Virat Kohli, India came up short by 41 runs as the BlackCaps won an ODI bilateral series in India for the first time since 1988.

Gambhir must be sick and tired of New Zealand at this time after seeing them whitewash the Test team in 2024, they have now won an ODI series on Indian soil.

India’s white-ball record under Gambhir makes a satisfactory reading, with 27 wins from 35 ODIs and T20Is combined, but the latest series defeat does not make a good reading especially with the World Cup in mind.

What's Gone Wrong With GG And Team India?

Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach of the Indian team has not been smooth sailing. Despite having unprecedented success in the T20I format, Gambhir has underperformed with the team in ODIs and Tests.

India have lost ODI series under his coaching in Sri Lanka, Australia and now on home turf.

India's ODI Ranking

Despite the series defeat, India continue to stay top of the ICC ODI Rankings with 5377 points and 119 ratings. The Kiwis have moved in to second spot with 114 ratings.

When Is India's ODI Match?

India don't play another ODI match for the next five months with all focus now going into the T20I World Cup, to be played next month in India and Sri Lanka. However, with the 2027 ODI World Cup target in mind, the selectors will need to delve more into Gambhir's record in the 50-over format and don't be surprised if there any in the next few months.

India don't play another ODI match for the next five months with all focus now going into the T20I World Cup, to be played next month in India and Sri Lanka. However, with the 2027 ODI World Cup target in mind, the selectors will need to delve more into Gambhir's record in the 50-over format and don't be surprised if there any in the next few months.

