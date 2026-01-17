India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Men In Blue Look To Protect Home Record As Kiwis Eye Historic First Series Win

New Zealand's Devon Conway, right, and batting partner Henry Nicholls run between the wickets as India's Mohammed Siraj, left, looks on during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

New Zealand's Devon Conway, right, and batting partner Henry Nicholls run between the wickets as India's Mohammed Siraj, left, looks on during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki