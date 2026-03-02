Kashmir Imposes Curbs, Seals Ghanta Ghar Amid Protests Over Khamenei Death

Kashmir authorities sealed historic Ghanta Ghar and imposed restrictions in Srinagar after protests over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing in US-Israeli strike. Shutdown backed by MMU and PDP; schools closed for two days.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Kashmir curbs after Khamenei killing Kashmir Ghanta Ghar sealed protests
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended support to the shutdown. Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Authorities in Kashmir imposed restrictions in several areas and sealed Srinagar's historic Ghanta Ghar on Monday amid protests triggered by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike.

According to AFP, police and paramilitary forces were deployed across Srinagar and other regions, equipped with anti-riot gear, barricades, and armoured vehicles. Shops closed and traffic halted as security measures limited public movement.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an alliance of Islamic religious organisations in J&K led by Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, called for a shutdown across Kashmir to protest Khamenei’s killing. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended support to the shutdown.

AFP reported that a police official stated the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and law and order. The historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk was sealed with tin sheets and barricades. Access to the site, where thousands of Shia Muslims had staged peaceful anti-US and anti-Israel protests yesterday, was restricted.

Security deployment was increased in Shia-majority areas including Srinagar and Budgam in central Kashmir, and Baramulla in the north. This marked the first large-scale protests in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.

In response to the protests, all educational institutions in the Valley were closed for two days, and examinations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday were postponed.

Reported AFP, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a meeting in Jammu to review the security situation, attended by the Chief Secretary and senior police and civil officials. LG Sinha emphasised, “Peace is our collective responsibility,” and urged all communities to remain calm and united.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the government was coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of J&K residents, including students in Iran. He appealed for calm and stressed that those mourning Khamenei’s death must be allowed to grieve peacefully.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader and MP Aga Ruhullah criticised the sealing of Ghanta Ghar, calling it a “disgrace.” He condemned the authorities for restricting access during peaceful demonstrations while allowing other events at the symbolic site.

(With inputs frrom AFP)

