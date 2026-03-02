Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

Hundreds of people defied police curbs across Kashmir and took out protest marches against the joint military operation by the US and Israel on Iran
Protesters paid homage to the deceased Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and raised pro-Islamic slogans to condemn the attack on Iran
A shutdown in Kashmir was observed following a strike call given by Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama, a conglomerate of religious bodies, which was backed by the Peoples Democratic Party.
Hundreds of people defied police restrictions in Kashmir to protest the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the joint military strike on Iran by the United States and Israel.
On Sunday, people took to the streets to demonstrate against the killing. Protests continued on Monday in several Shia-dominated areas of Central Kashmir and parts of Srinagar, where demonstrators were seen carrying photographs of Khamenei and chanting pro-Islamic slogans. A large protest march was also held in Chadoora, with both men and women marching through the streets. Protesters condemned the joint military operation by the US and Israel against Iran.
Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, and heavy deployments of security personnel were reported in several Shia-dominated areas. The protests took place amid a shutdown across Kashmir, with shops and business establishments remaining closed and only minimal traffic on the roads. Mobile internet services were slow across the region, while residents reported disruptions to call services on some networks.
The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), a coalition of religious bodies in Kashmir, on Sunday issued a call for a complete strike today and urged people to observe the shutdown “with unity, dignity and complete peacefulness”. The shutdown call was also supported by the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
Bilal Ahmad, a protester, said the war between Iran and the joint forces of the United States and Israel was a fight between “right and wrong”. “There is a plan to create Greater Israel, and Iran is the only country opposing the annexation of neighbouring territories. We have lost a beloved leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who refused to be moved to a bunker and instead chose to lay down his life and fight against oppression,” he said.
During the protests, women were also seen breaking down in tears, while youth waved Islamic flags and chanted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. A young protester, Andleeb Zehra, said she was participating to express solidarity with the people of Iran, who she said were “facing an unprovoked attack”. “We have lost our religious leader, and we want to stand with the people of Iran in this hour of grief,” she said.
In some pockets of Kashmir, police allowed peaceful protests, although security deployment was heavy, particularly in Srinagar. On Sunday, thousands of people marched from different parts of Kashmir to assemble at the business hub Lal Chowk to protest over the death of Khamenei.
Srinagar MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, criticised the authorities over the “closure of Ghanta Ghar”, where people had gathered on Sunday to protest against the attack on Iran. Ruhullah took to X to express his anger over the decision.
“This is a disgrace. Ghanta Ghar is made available for dance and music events, which is the symbolic identity you wish to attach to it. But when people come out to mourn and to stand in solidarity with innocent lives being torn apart, it becomes a threat to you, despite the fact that the demonstrations were entirely peaceful,” he said.
Despite the restrictions, people vowed to continue the demonstrations and criticised the authorities for imposing curbs, noting that the protests on Sunday had remained peaceful.
Sameer Ahmad said the protests would continue peacefully in Kashmir to express the grief over the death of Khamenei and also to condemn the policies of the US and Israel against Iran. “We will continue our protest as a mark of solidarity with the people of Iran on whom the war has been imposed,” he said.
Lateef Ahmad Mir, 30, said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not only the leader of Iran but also a revered religious authority to whom Shia Muslims often turned for guidance. “We have taken guidance from Khamenei Saheb’s religious views even on matters related to prayer. He chose to sacrifice his life rather than bow or surrender. He was pious and wanted people to live in accordance with Islamic laws. That is why he was targeted and killed,” he said.
Mir added that Iran did not bow before the United States despite facing economic sanctions. “Iran’s economic condition has deteriorated severely, but it has not caved in and continues to fight against the oppressive policies of the US. Its currency has weakened, and it has also previously faced an attack by Israel,” he said.