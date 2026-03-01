Owaisi condemns US, Israel attacks on Iran, says Khamenei’s assassination 'immoral, unlawful act'

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, calling the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei immoral and unlawful

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Owaisi said the attacks on Iran must stop immediately, stressing regional stability and the safety of nearly 10 million Indians working in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief criticised the timing of the strikes, noting they took place while Iran–US talks were underway in Geneva.

Owaisi described Israel as a force of aggression in its region, as the United States and Israel launched major attacks on Iran.

Condemning the attacks launched on Iran by the US and Israel, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday termed the "assassination" of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an "immoral and unlawful act."

The Hyderabad MP said the attacks on Iran must stop immediately to prevent regional instability, noting that 10 million Indians work in the region.

In a post on X, Owaisi said: "Trump-Israel’s attacks on Iran are absolutely condemnable. This, especially when Iran-US talks were going on in Geneva. More than 200 people have been killed across Iran, including 108 who were killed when strikes hit a girls' school. Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination is an immoral and unlawful act. My sincere condolences." The AIMIM chief further said Israel’s attack on Iran and Pakistan’s on Afghanistan shows that Israel and Pakistan are forces of "aggression and mischief" in their respective neighbourhoods.

Related Content
Related Content

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Books Semi-Final Ticket In Do-Or-Die Kolkata Face-Off

  2. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sikander Raza's Fifty Takes Chevrons To 153 | Innings Break

  3. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  2. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Alireza Arafi To Be Interim Supreme Leader, Ahmad Vahidi New IRGC Chief

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times