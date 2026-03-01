Owaisi condemns US, Israel attacks on Iran, says Khamenei’s assassination 'immoral, unlawful act'

Owaisi said the attacks on Iran must stop immediately, stressing regional stability and the safety of nearly 10 million Indians working in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief criticised the timing of the strikes, noting they took place while Iran–US talks were underway in Geneva.

Owaisi described Israel as a force of aggression in its region, as the United States and Israel launched major attacks on Iran.