Om Birla Says Lok Sabha Will Run by Rules, Not Individual Preferences After No-Confidence Motion Defeat

Speaker asserts impartiality, rejects allegations of mic control, says no MP, including PM, can speak without Chair’s permission.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Om Birla Says Lok Sabha Will Run by Rules
Om Birla Says Lok Sabha Will Run by Rules, Not Individual Preferences After No-Confidence Motion Defeat Photo: Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Om Birla said the Lok Sabha will continue to function strictly according to its rules and procedures, regardless of whether members find them acceptable.

  • A day after a motion seeking his removal was defeated, Birla said the Speaker’s chair symbolises the dignity of the House and does not belong to any individual.

  • Responding to opposition complaints, he said every MP, including the prime minister, can speak only with the Chair’s permission and denied having any control over switching microphones on or off.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the House functions strictly under its rules and regulations and will continue to do so, irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member, and asserted that he would conduct the proceedings with sincerity and fairness.

A day after a motion seeking his removal as Speaker was defeated in the House, Birla also said that the Chair does not belong to any one individual but is a symbol of the prestige of the House.

Birla said he was grateful to the members of the House for the faith reposed in him during debate and thanked all those who spoke in favour of him as well as against him.

"The House has been running with rules and regulations and will continue to function in future, irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not. I will continue to discharge my duty with all sincerity and impartiality," he said amidst the thumping of desks by the treasury bench members.

Related Content
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla to Be Taken Up on March 9
Related Content
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

BY Outlook News Desk

Thursday was the first time Birla came to the House to conduct the proceedings since the notice of no confidence was given during the first part of the Budget session, which came to an end on February 13. The second part of the session began on March 9.

The Speaker said during the debate in the last two days, some members said that the Leader of the Opposition is not given enough opportunities to speak, and he should be allowed to speak whenever he wishes and on any subject.

"Everyone has the right to speak in the House, but by following rules and regulations. No member, not even the prime minister or any minister, can speak without the permission of the Chair. No member of the House has the privilege to speak at any time and on any subject. He can speak only when the Chair allows," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, left, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, right, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy at Samvidhan Sadan to pay tribute to former Home Minister C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

BY Outlook News Desk

Birla said the MPs have the freedom of speech in the House, but they have to follow rules and regulations.

He also addressed allegations that the microphones of some members are switched off when they want to speak.

"I don't have a switch to turn the mic on or off. The mic is put on when a member is given permission to speak by the chair," he said.

Soon after his speech, Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  3. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  4. IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Shreyas Iyer - Know Your Captains For Upcoming Season

  5. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  2. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  3. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  4. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  5. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  5. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

  3. How The US–Israel Assault on Iran Is Linked With The Crisis of American Capitalism

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony