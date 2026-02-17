Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

Om Birla attended the swearing-in of Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, stating that India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s democratic and progressive aspirations.
Birla conveyed greetings from Narendra Modi and handed over an invitation for Rahman to visit India, with both sides expressing optimism for people-centric cooperation.
Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a two-thirds majority in the February 12 polls, while Jamaat-e-Islami recorded its best-ever performance.
Separately, the speaker expressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wishes to the recently appointed Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
According to officials here, he also gave Rahman Prime Minister Modi's invitation to travel to India.
“Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation,” Birla posted on X.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said in a post on X, “Prime Minister Tarique Rahman conveys his greetings to India and PM Narendra Modi to the visiting India Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a courtesy meet following the swearing-in of the new government.
“Speaker Birla conveyed wishes and an invitation to India. Both leaders expressed optimism to work together for the well-being of the people of Bangladesh and India, pursuing a people-centric menu of cooperation.” Birla also met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and other leaders on the sidelines of the event.
In the polls held on February 12, Rahman led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to a two-thirds majority with 49.97 per cent of the vote and 209 seats. The results were announced on February 13.
With 31.76 per cent of the vote and 68 seats, the Jamaat-e-Islami, which opposed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, had its best-ever showing.
With six seats and 3.05 per cent of the vote, the National Citizens' Party (NCP) earned the third-highest number of seats.
On reaching Dhaka, Birla said the swearing-in of Rahman was an important moment that would strengthen people-to-people relations and shared democratic values between the two neighbours.
“Honoured to be in Dhaka representing India at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government led by Tarique Rahman as the prime minister. It's an important moment that will strengthen people-to-people ties and shared democratic values between our two nations,” Birla said.
Birla was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials.
