Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

India reaffirms support for democratic and inclusive Bangladesh as BNP assumes office with two-thirds majority

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
C Rajagopalacharis birth anniversary-Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, left, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, right, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy at Samvidhan Sadan to pay tribute to former Home Minister C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Om Birla attended the swearing-in of Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, stating that India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s democratic and progressive aspirations.

  • Birla conveyed greetings from Narendra Modi and handed over an invitation for Rahman to visit India, with both sides expressing optimism for people-centric cooperation.

  • Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a two-thirds majority in the February 12 polls, while Jamaat-e-Islami recorded its best-ever performance.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of new Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that India is prepared to assist Bangladesh in its efforts to become a democratic, forward-thinking, and inclusive country.

Separately, the speaker expressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wishes to the recently appointed Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

According to officials here, he also gave Rahman Prime Minister Modi's invitation to travel to India.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman poses for a photograph in his party office in Dhaka, Bangladesh. - | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

BY Outlook News Desk

“Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh’s endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation,” Birla posted on X.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said in a post on X, “Prime Minister Tarique Rahman conveys his greetings to India and PM Narendra Modi to the visiting India Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a courtesy meet following the swearing-in of the new government.

Speaker Birla conveyed wishes and an invitation to India. Both leaders expressed optimism to work together for the well-being of the people of Bangladesh and India, pursuing a people-centric menu of cooperation.” Birla also met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and other leaders on the sidelines of the event.

Related Content
Related Content
Om Birla - PTI; Representative image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

BY Outlook News Desk

In the polls held on February 12, Rahman led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to a two-thirds majority with 49.97 per cent of the vote and 209 seats. The results were announced on February 13.

With 31.76 per cent of the vote and 68 seats, the Jamaat-e-Islami, which opposed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, had its best-ever showing.

With six seats and 3.05 per cent of the vote, the National Citizens' Party (NCP) earned the third-highest number of seats.

Narendra Modi was invited by Bangladesh to attend the ceremony, but he was unable to do so because he had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On reaching Dhaka, Birla said the swearing-in of Rahman was an important moment that would strengthen people-to-people relations and shared democratic values between the two neighbours.

“Honoured to be in Dhaka representing India at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government led by Tarique Rahman as the prime minister. It's an important moment that will strengthen people-to-people ties and shared democratic values between our two nations,” Birla said.

Birla was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials.

In the polls held on February 12, Rahman led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to a two-thirds majority with 49.97 percent of the vote and 209 seats. The results were announced on February 13.

With 31.76 percent of the vote and 68 seats, the Jamaat-e-Islami, which opposed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, had its best-ever showing.

With six seats and 3.05 percent of the vote, the National Citizen Party (NCP) earned the third-highest number of seats.

Narendra Modi was invited by Bangladesh to attend the ceremony, but he was unable to do so because he had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Jones Anchors, SCO Stay On Track At 118/1 (14)

  2. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

  3. NZ Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Competition's History

  4. Former Cricket Captains Release Joint-Statement For Pakistan Government In Support Of Imran Khan

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back

  4. Delhi Traffic Curbs During AI Summit Raise Concerns for CBSE Board Exam Students

  5. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  5. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight