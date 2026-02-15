BNP Signals Constructive Engagement with India After Landslide Victory in Bangladesh Polls

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a more than two-thirds majority in the 13th parliamentary elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on “a decisive victory."
The election followed months of political turmoil after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a landslide in the 13th parliamentary elections, said on Saturday that it looked forward to constructive engagement with India, underlining a shared commitment to peace and stability in South Asia.
The BNP was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post on X congratulating party chairperson Tarique Rahman on “a decisive victory,” which “shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh.” Rahman’s party won more than a two-thirds majority in the landmark polls held on Thursday.
In a post on X, the BNP thanked Modi for his “kind acknowledgment of Mr Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win in the national elections,” adding, “This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process.” The party further stated, “Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens.
“We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other’s concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region,” it said.
Earlier on Friday, Modi congratulated Rahman on “leading BNP to a decisive victory” and said, “This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership.” He added, “India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals.”
Soon after, Modi spoke to Rahman over the phone to congratulate him and reaffirm India’s support. In a post following the call, Modi wrote, “Delighted to speak with Mr Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections.
“I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples.”
The 13th parliamentary election was significant as it followed a prolonged period of political vacuum, instability and fragile security, including widespread attacks on minorities after student-led protests ended the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.
Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024. Three days later, Muhammad Yunus assumed office as Chief Adviser of the interim government, during whose tenure Dhaka’s ties with New Delhi deteriorated markedly.
Apart from replying to Modi’s message, the BNP also posted multiple messages of thanks on X to leaders and heads of government from South Asian countries, including Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and China.
