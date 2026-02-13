BNP Claims Decisive Victory In Bangladesh

On Friday, the BNP's media cell announced via X that the party had triumphed in the majority of seats, positioning it to form the next government.
Local TV stations, broadcasters, and media reports showed the BNP and allies leading or winning between 151 and over 212 seats in the 300-member parliament (with some projections at 209+ for a two-thirds majority).
The Election Commission has not yet formally announced results, though expectations point to a BNP win later on February 13.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday claimed victory in the crucial general elections, marred by sporadic incidents of violence, to elect a new government to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the fall of the Awami League regime in August 2024.
"The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP is set to form the government after victory in the majority of seats," BNP's media cell posted on x.
The Election Commission (EC) is yet to make a formal announcement.
The February 12 polling, which saw long queues at many stations despite reports of sporadic violence and isolated clashes, marked a historic test for Bangladesh's democratic transition. Unofficial tallies from local media outlets, TV channels, and broadcasters projected the BNP and its allies securing a commanding lead—figures ranging from 151 to over 212 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad—well beyond the simple majority of 151 needed to govern and in some cases approaching a two-thirds supermajority. Rival Islamist alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami trailed significantly, with estimates around 60-70 seats.
BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman, who returned from 17 years in exile in December 2025 and contested successfully from multiple constituencies is widely expected to be sworn in as the next Prime Minister, the first male leader in that role in over three decades. The party urged restraint, calling off celebratory processions and rallies out of respect for the late Khaleda Zia (Rahman's mother, who passed before the vote) and requested special prayers following Friday congregational prayers for national welfare