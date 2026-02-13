PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On BNP's Decisive Victory In Bangladesh Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his congratulations to Tarique Rahman via X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman on leading his party to a decisive and commanding victory in the February 12 parliamentary elections, marking a major political shift in the neighboring country. In a post on X, Modi described the result as a reflection of public trust in Rahman's leadership and expressed India's eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties.

The BNP, under Rahman's guidance following his return from 17 years in exile, secured a sweeping two-thirds majority, winning over 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad (some reports citing figures around 209-212 seats for the party and allies), far surpassing its previous high of 193 in 2001. This landslide comes after the dramatic ouster of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in the 2024 Gen Z-led uprising, with the Awami League boycotting or excluded from the contest. Rahman, son of late President Ziaur Rahman and former PM Khaleda Zia, is widely expected to be sworn in as Bangladesh's next Prime Minister.

Modi's message highlighted hopes for deepened cooperation on development goals while pledging continued Indian backing for a "democratic, progressive and inclusive" Bangladesh. The congratulations follow the first competitive national vote in years, held under the interim administration, and signal efforts to reset strained India-Bangladesh relations amid past tensions over Hasina's exile in India.

The BNP's triumph is seen as ushering in potential stability after prolonged unrest, though challenges remain in governance, economic recovery, and regional dynamics.