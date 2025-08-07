Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

The Ballon d’Or nominees were announced on 7 August 2025.
30 players were shortlisted for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or.
See the full list of nominees for the awards.
The Ballon d’Or 2025, which is the most coveted personal award in football, announced nominees across several awards honouring the best players, coaches and clubs in men’s and women’s football. The announcement came during the ceremony hosted at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Thursday, 7 August 2025.
This year’s Ballon d’Or Ceremony, which is the 69th edition of the award handed out by France Football, features several new awards introduced for women’s footballers, goalkeepers, coaches, and youth prospects.
Also, this year’s Ballon d’Or awards will be given on a seasonal basis – based on performances from 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2025 – instead of a yearly basis. Notably, two players who dominated the award for over a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, will again be absent for the second time running.
See the full list of awards, nominees, as well as the schedule for the Ballon d’Or 2025 below.
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees
Ousmane Dembele (PSG and France)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)
Desire Doue (PSG and France)
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan and Netherlands)
Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund and Guinea)
Erling Haaland (Man City and Norway)
Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal and Sweden)
Achraf Hakimi (PSG and Morocco)
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG and Georgia)
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona and Poland)
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool and Argentina)
Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan and Argentina)
Scott McTominay (Napoli and Scotland)
Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France)
Nuno Mendes (PSG and Portugal)
Joao Neves (PSG and Portugal)
Pedri (Barcelona and Spain)
Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)
Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)
Raphinha (Barcelona and Brazil)
Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)
Fabian Ruiz (PSG and Spain)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands)
Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid and Brazil)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)
Florian Wirtz (Liverpool and Germany)
Vitinha (PSG and Portugal)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)
Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees
Lucy Bronze (Chelsea and England)
Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)
Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea and France)
Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain)
Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich and Germany)
Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit and Italy)
Steph Catley (Arsenal and Australia)
Melchie Daëlle Dumornay (OL Lyonnes and Haiti)
Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi)
Emily Fox (Arsenal and USA)
Cristiana Girelli (Juventus and Italy)
Esther González (Gotham FC and Spain)
Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona and Norway)
Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras and Brazil)
Hannah Hampton (Chelsea and England)
Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich and Denmark)
Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes and USA)
Chloe Kelly (Arsenal and England)
Marta (Orlando Pride and Brazil)
Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal and Norway)
Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona and Poland)
Clara Mateo (Paris FC and France)
Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)
Claudia Pina (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea and Sweden)
Caroline Weir (Real Madrid and Scotland)
Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England)
Men’s Club Of The Year Nominees
FC Barcelona
Botafogo
Chelsea
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Women’s Club Of The Year Nominees
Arsenal
FC Barcelona
Chelsea
OL Lyonnes
Orlando Pride
Men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Coach) Nominees
Antonio Conte (Napoli)
Luis Enrique (PSG)
Hansi Flick (FC Barcelona)
Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
Arne Slot (Liverpool)
Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Coach) Nominees
Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)
Arthur Elias (Brazil)
Justine Madugu (Nigeria)
Renée Slegers (Arsenal)
Sarina Wiegman (England)
Men’s Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper) Nominees
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa and Argentina)
Alisson Becker (Liverpool and Brazil)
Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal and Morocco)
Lucas Chevalier (Lille and France)
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid and Belgium)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid and Slovenia)
David Raya (Arsenal and Spain)
Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest and Belgium)
Yann Sommer (Inter Milan and Switzerland)
Women’s Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper) Nominee
Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC and Germany)
Cata Coll (FC Barcelona and Spain)
Hannah Hampton(Chelsea and England)
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton and Nigeria)
Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal and the Netherlands)
Men’s Kopa Trophy (Best U21 Player) Nominees
Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona and Spain)
Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille and France)
Desire Doue (PSG and France)
Estevao Willian (Chelsea and Brazil)
Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid and Spain)
Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal and England)
Rodrigo Mora (Porto and Portugal)
Joao Neves (PSG and Portugal)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)
Kenan Yildiz (Juventus and Turkey)
Women’s Kopa Trophy (Best U21 Player) Nominees
Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal and England)
Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid and Colombia)
Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea and the Netherlands)
Claudia Martinez Ovando (Club Olimpia and Paraguay)
Vicky Lopez (FC Barcelona and Spain)
When Will Ballon D’Or 2025 Be Awarded?
The Ballon d’Or 2025 award will be presented on 22 September 2025 at 12:30 PM IST.