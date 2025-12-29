Year-Ender 2025: Visual Highlights Of Top Indian Cricket Moments
The year 2025 ended up being a mixed one for Indian cricket, defined by some memorable performances and moments and some heartbreaking lows as well as transitions. This year, we saw the women's team becoming champions of the world for the first time, and the men lifting the ICC Champions Trophy as well as Asia Cup (in records, not physically). At the same time, the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid a bittersweet farewell to Test cricket following a dip in form, while a humiliating home whitewash at the hands of South Africa exposed deep vulnerabilities in the Test side. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden Indian Premier League title, a victory that was marred by a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 deaths and injuries to more than 50 people. Here are some of the most striking cricket photos from the year gone by.
