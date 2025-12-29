Year-Ender 2025: Visual Highlights Of Top Indian Cricket Moments

The year 2025 ended up being a mixed one for Indian cricket, defined by some memorable performances and moments and some heartbreaking lows as well as transitions. This year, we saw the women's team becoming champions of the world for the first time, and the men lifting the ICC Champions Trophy as well as Asia Cup (in records, not physically). At the same time, the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid a bittersweet farewell to Test cricket following a dip in form, while a humiliating home whitewash at the hands of South Africa exposed deep vulnerabilities in the Test side. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden Indian Premier League title, a victory that was marred by a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in 11 deaths and injuries to more than 50 people. Here are some of the most striking cricket photos from the year gone by.

Top Indian Cricket Moments of 2025
Saurashtra’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking seven wickets at the end of Delhi’s second innings on the second day of a Ranji trophy cricket match between Delhi and Saurashtra, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. | Photo: PTI
Indian captain Rohit Sharma shakes hands with Pakistan's skipper Mohammad Rizwan at the toss before the Champions Trophy 2025 match match between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
India's Shreyas Iyer, right, celebrates his half century with Virat Kohli during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
India's Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
India's batter Tilak Varma celebrates after India won the second T20 cricket match against England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Combo of the moments when India's Shubman Gill takes the catch of Australia's Travis Head during the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final cricket match between India and Australia, in Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Indian cricket team's Virat Kohli celebrates with his wife Anushka Sharma after India won against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and others celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, March 28, 2025. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Photo: PTI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli holds the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 championship trophy during the team's victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
This combo image shows India’s Dhruv Jurel celebrating his century on day two of the first test cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on day one of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates his century with teammate Virat Kohli during the third One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Izhar Khan
India's Shafali Verma, right, celebrates her half century with Jemimah Rodrigues during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the ICC Women's World Cup final ODI cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India A’s captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day three of the second unofficial four-day test match of a series between India A and South Africa A, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates his century during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Women cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at an event, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. | Photo: PTI
