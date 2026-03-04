NBA: Luka Doncic Helps Los Angeles Lakers Edge Past New Orleans Pelicans 110-101

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, LeBron James added 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied past the New Orleans Pelicans 110-101 in the NBA on Wednesday (March 4) for their third straight victory. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and 21 turnovers by scoring 14 straight points down the stretch and finishing on a 24-7 run. Their late surge was led by Doncic and by Austin Reaves, who missed his first eight shots of the night before ending up with 15 points.

Updated on:
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, right, looses control of the ball as Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, right, defends and forward LeBron James watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, center, celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dunks as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, shoots as New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-DeAndre Jordan
New Orleans Pelicans center DeAndre Jordan, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, right, goes up for a shot as Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, gestures after scoring as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, left, and guard Luke Kennard watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, gestures after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Lakers Vs Pelicans NBA Basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, finishes his dunks as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, left, guard Dejounte Murray, second from right, and center DeAndre Jordan, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
