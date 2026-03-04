NBA: Luka Doncic Helps Los Angeles Lakers Edge Past New Orleans Pelicans 110-101
Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, LeBron James added 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied past the New Orleans Pelicans 110-101 in the NBA on Wednesday (March 4) for their third straight victory. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and 21 turnovers by scoring 14 straight points down the stretch and finishing on a 24-7 run. Their late surge was led by Doncic and by Austin Reaves, who missed his first eight shots of the night before ending up with 15 points.
