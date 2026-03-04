India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check out the key battles for the second semi-final clash between IND and ENG at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 3, 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
India Vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup Cricket-20-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya, left, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav the wicket of Netherlands' Michael Levitt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • India lock horns against England in the T20 WC semi-final

  • India lead the H2H contest with 17 victories over England

  • Brook-led ENG will be looking to repeat 2022 heroics in Mumbai

India lock horns against England in a third successive T20 World Cup semi-final. The defending champions became the last team to reach the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals after registering a five-wicket win over the West Indies.

India earned the second spot in Group 1, behind unbeaten South Africa. India will face Group 2 toppers England in the second semi-final. In the first semi-final, South Africa will take on New Zealand. The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek Sharma Vs Sam Curran

England won't forget the sight of Abhishek Sharma in Mumbai when the dashing openers smashed a blistering 54-ball 135 on the same venue that the two teams will battle in the semi-final. Sharma though will come up against an in-form Sam Curran, who has been England's key component. It was Curran's heroics against Nepal that saw them through. Expect Sharma vs Curran to be one slugfest in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah Vs Harry Brook

World's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be tested as he comes up against England captain Harry Brook in Mumbai. The Englishman has been amongst the runs in the tourney, including a century. Bumrah lives for these contests and his duel with Brook will be one to watchout for as India take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/ Bikas Das
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammate Tilak Varma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. - PTI
ALSO READ: India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: H2H & Match Prediction

Hardik Pandya Vs Liam Dawson

Indian team contain players that know the venue well including Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder is well-versed with the ground and its conditions and that could come in handy against the wily spinner, Liam Dawson. The left-armer has scalped 10 wickets in the tournament and his battle with Pandya will be one to watch out for!

Q

Where to watch live coverage of India vs England, T20 WC 2026 2nd semi-final match?

A

Live television coverage of the India vs England ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Q

What time will India vs England, ICC T20 WC 2026 match start?

A

The match is set to start at 7 p.m. IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

