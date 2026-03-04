India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Summary of this article
India lock horns against England in the T20 WC semi-final
India lead the H2H contest with 17 victories over England
Brook-led ENG will be looking to repeat 2022 heroics in Mumbai
India lock horns against England in a third successive T20 World Cup semi-final. The defending champions became the last team to reach the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals after registering a five-wicket win over the West Indies.
India earned the second spot in Group 1, behind unbeaten South Africa. India will face Group 2 toppers England in the second semi-final. In the first semi-final, South Africa will take on New Zealand. The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in the final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Abhishek Sharma Vs Sam Curran
England won't forget the sight of Abhishek Sharma in Mumbai when the dashing openers smashed a blistering 54-ball 135 on the same venue that the two teams will battle in the semi-final. Sharma though will come up against an in-form Sam Curran, who has been England's key component. It was Curran's heroics against Nepal that saw them through. Expect Sharma vs Curran to be one slugfest in Mumbai.
Jasprit Bumrah Vs Harry Brook
World's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be tested as he comes up against England captain Harry Brook in Mumbai. The Englishman has been amongst the runs in the tourney, including a century. Bumrah lives for these contests and his duel with Brook will be one to watchout for as India take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday.
Hardik Pandya Vs Liam Dawson
Indian team contain players that know the venue well including Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder is well-versed with the ground and its conditions and that could come in handy against the wily spinner, Liam Dawson. The left-armer has scalped 10 wickets in the tournament and his battle with Pandya will be one to watch out for!
Where to watch live coverage of India vs England, T20 WC 2026 2nd semi-final match?
Live television coverage of the India vs England ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be available on the Star Sports Network.
What time will India vs England, ICC T20 WC 2026 match start?
The match is set to start at 7 p.m. IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 p.m.