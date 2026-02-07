A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

Left to fend for himself and the team, Suryakumar Yadav played a captain's knock for India in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the United States of America in front of a packed Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7.
India batted first after losing the coin toss to USA skipper Monank Patel. Boasting probably the world's best batting line-up at the moment, the Indians are known for out batting their opponents in the recent past.
However, on the opening day of the T20 World Cup, the holders were presented with a different prospect altogether.
They will have to defend a below par total of 162 and how they were able to reach to that total is something the Skipper knows best.
Having arrived in the middle when the team was tottering at 45/2 within the 6th over, Surya played out a calm and composed knock in what was a forgettable day for the Indian batters.
The top and lower middle-order looked rather careless today as most of the batters appeared to have thrown their wickets.
The 35-year-old batted for more than 60 minutes, facing 49 deliveries for his incredible knock of 84*.
In 2024, during India's title-winning campaign in the Americas, it was Surya, who had saved the team against the same opponents with an half-century off 49 balls.
India won that encounter by 7 wickets, and went onto lift the trophy, with SKY's near boundary rope catch proving to be a defining moment in that title clash against South Africa.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have since retired from the format, now Surya is at the helm and his knock in Mumbai today is a redux, in every sense.
Surya Saves India With His Masterclass Knock
Suryakumar Yadav played a captain’s knock as he rescued India from a precarious position at 77/6. While the top order crumbled, including Abhishek Sharma folding for a duck, Surya anchored the innings with a brilliant 84 off 49 balls*.
His masterclass, featuring 10 fours and 4 sixes, helped India post a fighting 161/9. The USA bowlers, led by Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/25), dominated early on, but Surya's late-inning acceleration against Saurabh Netravalkar ensured a competitive total.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Is India And USA's Next Match?
While India will take on Namibia in Delhi in their second Group A match on Wednesday, February 11, the USA will square off against Pakistan on Tuesday, February 10 in Colombo.