India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Hosts' Fighting 29-Run Win

Suryakumar Yadav said India showed character but admitted the batting unit can improve
Monank Patel felt USA had their moments and could have pushed harder
India’s bowlers were praised for holding nerve in key phases
India began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a hard-fought 29-run victory over the United States at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, showcasing resilience after a challenging start.
USA won the toss and elected to bowl, and early breakthroughs from Shadley van Schalkwyk reduced India to 77 for 6 in the middle overs, exposing a fragile top order.
However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav stood tall in adversity, crafting a vital 84 not out off 49 balls to steer India to a defendable 161 for 9. His innings featured calculated aggression and calm under pressure, anchoring a recovery that might otherwise have faltered.
In reply, the USA innings got off to a mixed start, but crucial contributions from Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) and Milind Kumar (34) helped them assemble a 58-run partnership, keeping the chase alive as they navigated India’s disciplined attack.
India’s bowlers, particularly Mohammed Siraj (3/29) and Arshdeep Singh, applied pressure at key moments with disciplined lines and lengths, regularly chipping away at the USA lineup and preventing any sustained momentum. Despite a spirited resistance, the Americans could only manage 132 for 8 in 20 overs, falling short of the target.
Suryakumar Yadav Reacts on winning Player of the Match
"I knew some day, it was going to come. I was trying to hold the innings for the team (in the last year). Packed my kit bag (after my last innings last year), spent time with my family and then went to Nagpur, and it was a different feeling. I always felt there was a need for a batter to bat to the end. Did not feel it was a 180-190 wicket, it was more like a 140 wicket. Have played a lot of my cricket here, so I know how to bat on similar wickets. 77-6, from there, batting till the end, you had to understand one batter has to bat till the end. Was just trying to play good shots and my shots."
USA Captain Monank Patel Reacts on the Loss
"I thought our bowlers did a good job. Pitch was not easy to read. The variations they bowled in the powerplay...we kept them quiet for a while. We dropped catches and that cost us. At one stage, felt we could restrict them for 130. I thought 160 was a good score (to chase on this wicket). Top three could not perform, soft dismissals. The intent was a bit missing because we lost wickets initially. Lots of learnings and positives from this game. The way we handled the pressure, the crowd, we managed it really well. We made few mistakes but we will try to come back stronger."
Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To the win
"Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling (smiles) but I had the belief. I knew if I bat till the end, I can make a difference. It was a little different wicket. But we knew when we woke up, there was not a lot of sun outside. Curator tried their best. There was not enough sunlight to have the pitch rolled and watered. We cannot brush everything under the carpet, we need to bat much better. After winning also, you get to learn a lot of things. Could have batted better and smarter. 1-2 partnerships could have gotten us to 160 (more easily). Bumrah was having fever. Abhishek was also under the weather. Washington will join us in Delhi."