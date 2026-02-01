India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Hosts' Fighting 29-Run Win

Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To the win

"Only I can tell how much pressure I was feeling (smiles) but I had the belief. I knew if I bat till the end, I can make a difference. It was a little different wicket. But we knew when we woke up, there was not a lot of sun outside. Curator tried their best. There was not enough sunlight to have the pitch rolled and watered. We cannot brush everything under the carpet, we need to bat much better. After winning also, you get to learn a lot of things. Could have batted better and smarter. 1-2 partnerships could have gotten us to 160 (more easily). Bumrah was having fever. Abhishek was also under the weather. Washington will join us in Delhi."