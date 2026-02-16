United States Of America Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's USA V NAM Match?

United States Of America vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten 68 and a sharp bowling display powered USA to a 31-run win over Namibia, keeping their slim Super Eights qualification hopes alive

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
United States Of America vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 26 who won yesterday USA vs NAM
United States' players celebrates after won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia in Chennai, India, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • USA posted a record 199/4 after Monank Patel’s 52 and Krishnamurthi’s 68* off 33 balls

  • Namibia replied with 168/6 despite Louren Steenkamp’s 58

  • Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk applied pressure as USA sealed a 31-run victory

Sanjay Krishnamurthi's explosive unbeaten half-century followed by a disciplined bowling show powered USA to a crucial 31-run win over Namibia, in a must-win Group C clash here on Sunday, keeping their slim Super Eights hopes alive.

With back-to-back victories, USA finished the group stage on four points and are on third place behind India and Pakistan as they remain in contention for a place in the next round from Group A, though they will depend on other results.

Opting to bat, skipper Monank Patel set the tone with a fluent 30-ball 52 before Krishnamurthi hammered an unbeaten 68 off 33 balls to lift USA to their highest-ever T20 World Cup total of 199/4, also the second-highest total by an Associate team at the men's T20 World Cup.

In reply, Namibia were restricted to 168/6 despite a strong start given by Louren Steenkamp (58 off 39 balls; 5x4, 3x6).

The Namibian opener Steenkamp provided early fireworks, especially in a 20-run fifth over when he smashed Ali Khan for two fours and a six.

But USA struck back immediately as Shadley van Schalkwyk dismissed Jan Frylinck (19), who miscued one straight back to the bowler.

Namibia maintained their attacking approach with Steenkamp finding solid support in Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

The duo added 45 runs off 31 balls, keeping the required rate under control.

Loftie-Eaton impressed with innovative strokes, including reverse sweeps and inside-out shots, as Namibia reached 97 for one at the halfway mark, needing 103 from the last 10 overs.

Loftie-Eaton ended the 10th over in style with a superb reverse sweep off Milind Kumar, but a smart bowling change from Monank turned the game.

He brought back Saurabh Netravalkar (1/27), who dismissed Loftie-Eaton as the batter attempted another reverse sweep but found Shubham Ranjane at short third man.

Soon after, Steenkamp brought up a 33-ball fifty but fell in the next over with another clever move by Monank introducing Ranjane's medium pace as it paid off as Steenkamp miscued an off-cutter.

The double blow triggered a collapse. Namibia lost two set batters within 13 runs, and skipper Gerhard Erasmus (6) also fell cheaply, becoming Van Schalkwyk's second victim (2/30).

The seamer now leads the tournament's wicket charts with 13 wickets.

From there, Namibia never recovered and were left needing an unrealistic 38 runs from the final over.

Earlier, USA had built their total on a strong foundation.

Monank attacked from the outset, reaching his fifty in just 30 balls.

After a brief middle-order slowdown, Sanjay took charge in the death overs, in his 33-ball 68 not out to push USA close to the 200-mark.

The 22-year-old Sanjay, who began dreaming of international cricket after watching India's 2011 World Cup triumph and began his cricketing journey in Bengaluru before moving to San Francisco during the COVID-19 pandemic, played a breathtaking knock studded with six sixes and four fours.

Sanjay along with Milind Kumar, stitched an unbeaten 87-run stand for the fourth wicket to lift the innings.

Sanjay had some luck early on as he was dropped on 32 when Namibia skipper Erasmus attempted a fine running catch at long-off but lost control of the ball while rolling over and the reprieve proved costly.

The youngster then switched to top gear, bringing up his maiden T20I fifty in style.

He took charge in the 17th over against Ruben Trumpelmann, smashing three sixes in a row including one off a waist-high no-ball to race to a 23-ball half-century.

Earlier, USA were off to a flying start with Monank and Shayan Jahangir adding 68 runs in just 6.5 overs. The pair went at nearly 11 runs per over in the powerplay.

Monank was at his attacking best, hammering three sixes, two of them off JJ Smit and reached his fifty in just 27 balls. He ended the powerplay with a flourish, hitting Smit for a six and two fours in a 19-run over as USA cruised to 65 without loss.

Jahangir also looked in good touch, striking a six and two fours before Namibia hit back through leg-spinner Willem Myburgh who made a comeback.

Myburgh dismissed Jahangir first, deceiving him with a slower delivery that resulted in a top edge to mid-on.

In his next over, he dismissed the skipper as Namibia clawed back briefly, with Erasmus striking in his first over with his clever variations.

But they struggled in the field and paid the price as Sanjay finished strongly.

Published At:
