India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Gear Up For Must-Win Game In Sydney
India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Indian senior women’s national team prepare to take on Chinese Taipei in its third and final Group C encounter of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Western Sydney Stadium on Tuesday. Follow the live score and updates, right here
India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 LIVE: Indian players in action. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as India women's football team face a must-win clash as they take on Chinese Taipei in their last Group C match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup on Tuesday. India are currently bottom of the group at fourth place with zero points from two matches after having lost against Vietnam (1-2) and Japan (0-11). However the Blue Tigresses still have a chance to make it to the quarter-finals, should they defeat Chinese Taipei by a margin of two goals or more, and if Japan defeat Vietnam on Tuesday in the simultaneous kick-off. Follow the live score and updates, right here
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming Info
Where to watch the India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the Fancode platform. However, the match will not be telecast anywhere in India