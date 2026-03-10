Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

Piyush Goyal, the minister of commerce and industry, stated on Tuesday that the government wants to provide exporters with insurance assistance to help them cope with the ongoing crisis in West Asia.



He stated that an interministerial panel is communicating with exporters and monitoring the developments every day.



Due to the closing of the Strait of Hormuz and difficulties in marine routes during the West Asia crisis, the Customs department has released guidelines for handling export cargo returning to Indian ports.