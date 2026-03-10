For K.N. Panikkar, History Was A Means To Shape Democratic Awareness

Panikkar also played an important role in building institutions that supported historical research. As the founding president of the Kerala History Congress, he helped create a vibrant platform for scholarly exchange. The organisation brought together historians from across the state and encouraged rigorous research on Kerala’s regional history.



As a teacher, Panikkar left a deep imprint on generations of students. He encouraged questioning, debate and critical engagement with historical sources. His classrooms were known less for lectures and more for discussions that challenged assumptions. Many of his students went on to become prominent scholars, carrying forward the intellectual traditions he championed.