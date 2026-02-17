The Normalisation of Hate Speech

Expressions once confined to the fringes now circulate in homes, classrooms, and online forums with alarming ease

M
Manoj Kumar Jha
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Normalisation of Hate Speech
The Normalisation of Hate Speech Photo: |Artwork by Vikas Thakur
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In an environment where outrage travels faster than reason, polarising language becomes a strategic asset.

  • Leaders shape the moral tone of public life. When they choose restraint and inclusiveness, society often follows; when they choose provocation, the damage multiplies.

  • The health of the republic depends on whether public discourse can be reclaimed from the brink of permanent polarisation

Hate speech has emerged as one of the most perilous instruments in contemporary Indian politics. Particularly alarming is not merely its proliferation, but the disturbing degree of social acceptance it appears to have acquired. Expressions that would once have been widely condemned as reckless, uncivil, and corrosive to the social fabric are now deployed with calculated precision for short-term political gain. The normalisation of such rhetoric erodes the ethical boundaries of public discourse and gradually desensitises society to prejudice and exclusion.

Equally troubling is the institutional response to this phenomenon. Very recently when a petition was filed against alleged hate speech and a highly objectionable video advertisement by the Chief Minister of Assam, the Supreme Court reportedly asked the petitioner to approach the High Court instead. While procedurally sound, this direction was widely perceived as hesitation at a moment when moral clarity was urgently required. Observations made during the proceedings, fairly or unfairly interpreted were seen by many citizens as inadvertently emboldening those who deploy incendiary language as political strategy. The consequences extend far beyond any single controversy as they risk entrenching a political culture in which provocation becomes the quickest route to visibility and power, bypassing the demanding work of governance, policy formulation, and public service. When divisive rhetoric yields electoral dividends or media attention, it creates perverse incentives for repetition and escalation. Over time, this corrodes democratic institutions by shifting the focus from performance to polarisation. 

Related Content
Related Content
Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity for Hate Speech - | Source: Imago/ANI
Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity For Hate Speech

BY Harsh Mander

For citizens committed to constitutional values, these trends generate deep anxiety. They raise unsettling questions about whether the safeguards envisioned by the framers of the Constitution are robust enough to withstand sustained assaults on civility and pluralism. India’s democratic strength has historically rested on its capacity to accommodate diversity; linguistic, religious, cultural, and ideological. Hate speech undermines this inheritance by converting difference into hostility. Addressing this challenge requires more than legal remedies. It demands institutional vigilance, political restraint, media responsibility, and civic courage. Courts must remain accessible as guardians of fundamental rights, but political leadership must recognise that words spoken from positions of authority carry consequences far beyond partisan boundaries. Reaffirming dignity in public discourse is therefore not an act of idealism; it is a democratic necessity.

This transformation did not occur overnight as it reflects a gradual coarsening of public discourse, amplified by social media echo chambers and the competitive pressures of identity-based politics. In an environment where outrage travels faster than reason, polarising language becomes a strategic asset. The objective shifts from persuasion to provocation, consolidating support by manufacturing a sense of threat and grievance. When fear becomes political currency, hate speech becomes its most efficient vehicle and sadly such vehicles are in abundance in our public life.

BJP Poster - null
Hate Speech Surges In Bihar Polls: The Return Of Communal And Caste Divides In Campaign Rhetoric

BY Jinit Parmar

Equally disturbing is the perception that institutional responses, particularly from law enforcement and the judiciary have lacked urgency. Legal provisions against hate speech exist, yet enforcement appears inconsistent or conspicuously absent. Delayed proceedings, ambiguous standards, and reluctance to hold powerful figures accountable create an impression of impunity. When guardians of constitutional values appear hesitant, it signals that the costs of divisive rhetoric are negligible while the rewards are substantial. The damage is not merely political but social and intergenerational because hate speech deepens mistrust among communities, fractures cohesion, and weakens the sense of belonging that binds a diverse nation. Electoral cycles are short; social wounds are not as it has the potential to unmake a nation. Young citizens raised in an atmosphere saturated with hostility may internalise intolerance as legitimate political expression. A republic that loses the ability to disagree without dehumanising risks losing its ethical core.

None of this implies that robust debate should be curtailed. Democracy thrives on disagreement, dissent, and passionate argument. But there is a fundamental distinction between critique and vilification, between holding power accountable and targeting vulnerable communities. Hate speech impoverishes democracy by replacing reason with resentment. Political leadership bears the greatest responsibility in reversing this trend. Leaders shape the moral tone of public life. When they choose restraint and inclusiveness, society often follows; when they choose provocation, the damage multiplies. Short-term electoral advantage cannot justify the erosion of the social foundations upon which governance and the idea of India itself rests.

In recent years, several political figures have drawn criticism for statements perceived as inflaming communal tensions. Slogans invoking violence during election campaigns, polarising speeches preceding episodes of unrest, and formulations reducing democratic contests to communal binaries have intensified concerns about the legitimisation of hostility in public life. Such rhetoric demonstrates how political speech can have consequences far beyond the immediate moment.

The deeper concern lies not only in individual statements but in the ecosystem that rewards them. In an era of instant amplification through television and social media, provocative speech travels faster than reasoned argument. Outrage becomes visibility; visibility becomes political capital and this dynamic creates incentives in which moderation appears electorally costly while polarisation yields dividends.

Arguing that existing legal provisions are inadequate to address the scale and intensity of contemporary hate campaigns, the government said a dedicated law was necessary to curb speech and acts that target individuals and communities based on religion, caste, language, gender, or other protected identities. - -
Policing Hate, Redefining Speech: Karnataka’s Contested New Law

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Let us never forget that India’s civilisational strength has long rested on its capacity to accommodate difference. Rhetoric that portrays diversity as a threat undermines this legacy. Democracy does not demand uniformity of opinion, but it does require a baseline of mutual respect. Political leaders, by virtue of their influence, bear a special responsibility to uphold that standard. Ultimately, the struggle against hate speech is not merely legal but moral. It calls for courage from civil society, vigilance from institutions, and restraint from those who wield power. The health of the republic depends on whether public discourse can be reclaimed from the brink of permanent polarisation and restored to the language of constitutional values, dignity, and shared citizenship.

It is in this spirit that one might have hoped the honourable Supreme Court would have directly heard the petition concerning the Assam Chief Minister and issued a clear reminder to him and to all holders of public office that words spoken from positions of authority carry profound consequences, and that rhetoric which deepens division ultimately harms the quintessential Idea of India.

 

(Views expressed are personal)

The writer is a Rajya Sabha MP

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ZIM VS IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Threatens Pallekele Clash

  2. Pakistan A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Early Blow For PAK As Dharnidharka Falls For Duck

  3. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. 28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

  5. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight