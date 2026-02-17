The Normalisation of Hate Speech

Equally troubling is the institutional response to this phenomenon. Very recently when a petition was filed against alleged hate speech and a highly objectionable video advertisement by the Chief Minister of Assam, the Supreme Court reportedly asked the petitioner to approach the High Court instead. While procedurally sound, this direction was widely perceived as hesitation at a moment when moral clarity was urgently required. Observations made during the proceedings, fairly or unfairly interpreted were seen by many citizens as inadvertently emboldening those who deploy incendiary language as political strategy. The consequences extend far beyond any single controversy as they risk entrenching a political culture in which provocation becomes the quickest route to visibility and power, bypassing the demanding work of governance, policy formulation, and public service. When divisive rhetoric yields electoral dividends or media attention, it creates perverse incentives for repetition and escalation. Over time, this corrodes democratic institutions by shifting the focus from performance to polarisation.