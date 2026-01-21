AR Rahman Row: A Confident Nation Can Listen To Its Poets And Musicians

A mature democracy does not collapse under the weight of self-examination. Patriotism, at its finest, is not the reflex to shout down criticism, but the courage to confront what diminishes us. When artists, writers, or ordinary citizens are punished for holding up a mirror, the mirror is not the problem. The cracks were already there. What has changed is not reality, but our conditioning. We are being trained by a new politics to look away, to pretend the fractures do not exist, to treat acknowledgment itself as an act of betrayal. Mirrors do not create wounds; they reveal them. To smash the mirror is to choose comfort over cure with compassion. And a nation that cannot bear to see its own face, with all its scars and contradictions, risks mistaking silence for harmony and obedience for unity. Real strength lies not in denying the cracks, but in having the courage to repair them.