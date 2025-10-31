Bihar Assembly Elections And The Marketisation Of Politics

What gives democracy meaning is not merely the act of voting, but the ideas that animate those votes. Elections are supposed to be contests between competing worldviews—visions about justice, equality, governance, and the moral direction of society. When ideology disappears from this canvas, what remains is a noisy marketplace of opportunism where principles are traded for seats, and convictions are sacrificed at the altar of expediency. Today, one must ask—what does an election mean when the only metric of success is power, and when the grammar of politics is reduced to arithmetic? When every defection, every alliance, and every volte-face is justified in the name of “practical politics” or the false wisdom of “Chanakya-niti”, it is the people who are betrayed. For democracy is not about who wins power; it is about why that power is sought and how it is used.