Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Election Commission’s Voter List Revision Plan In Kerala, Calls It 'Threat To Democracy'

Why is Pinarayi Vijayan opposing the SIR plan?

In a statement, Vijayan said the decision raised doubts about the poll panel’s intentions and warned it could erode public confidence in the electoral system. He noted that the Commission intended to base the revision on voter lists from 2002 to 2004 rather than the current rolls — a move he said would contravene the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.