India Records 166 Tiger Deaths In 2025 – 40 More Than Last Year, Madhya Pradesh Tops With 55

NTCA Director-General highlighted that while the overall tiger population has shown a steady increase (estimated at over 3,682 in the 2022 census), the rising mortality underscores the urgent need for enhanced protection measures, corridor connectivity, conflict mitigation and anti-poaching vigilance

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
tiger death in madhya pradesh
Wildlife experts have pointed to increasing pressure on tiger habitats due to infrastructure projects, shrinking corridors, human encroachment, and conflict with local communities. Photo: File photo
Summary
  • India lost 166 tigers in 2025, up by 40 from 126 in 2024 — the highest annual figure in recent years.

  • The state reported 55 tiger deaths (33% of national total), driven by a mix of natural causes, conflict and human-induced factors.

  • Electrocution (31), road/rail accidents (19), poaching (42 confirmed) and territorial fights remain major causes despite overall tiger population growth.

India recorded the loss of 166 tigers in 2025 — a sharp rise of 40 deaths compared to 126 in 2024 — according to the latest official data compiled by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and state forest departments. The figures, released on the first day of the New Year, mark the highest annual tiger mortality in the country in over a decade.

Madhya Pradesh, home to the largest tiger population in India, accounted for the highest number of deaths at 55 — nearly one-third of the national total. Key causes included natural factors (old age, territorial fights, disease), human-wildlife conflict, poaching, electrocution, and road/rail accidents. Other states with significant losses included Maharashtra (28), Karnataka (22), Uttarakhand (18), Assam (12) and Rajasthan (11).

NTCA Director-General highlighted that while the overall tiger population has shown a steady increase (estimated at over 3,682 in the 2022 census), the rising mortality underscores the urgent need for enhanced protection measures, corridor connectivity, conflict mitigation and anti-poaching vigilance. “We are dealing with a growing population in shrinking or fragmented habitats, which naturally leads to more intra-specific fights and interface with humans,” the DG said.

Of the 166 deaths, approximately 42 were confirmed as poaching-related (a slight drop from 48 in 2024), while electrocution claimed 31 tigers — the leading man-made cause — followed by road/rail hits (19) and poisoning/retaliatory killings (14). Natural causes and infighting accounted for the rest.

Conservation groups welcomed the transparency in reporting but expressed alarm over the upward trend. Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) noted that Madhya Pradesh’s high numbers reflect both its large tiger numbers and persistent challenges in Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench and Satpura reserves. They called for immediate implementation of the NTCA’s 2025 guidelines on smart fencing, early-warning systems and community compensation schemes.

The data comes ahead of the next all-India tiger estimation exercise planned for 2026–27, which will provide updated population figures.

Published At:
Tags

