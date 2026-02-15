Arunachal Hydel Project To Impact 23.4 Lakh Trees; Compensatory Plantation Planned In Madhya Pradesh

A proposed hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to affect around 23.4 lakh trees due to forest land diversion.
As per regulations, compensatory plantations will be carried out in Madhya Pradesh to offset the forest loss.
While officials highlight renewable energy and development benefits, environmental groups question whether plantations in another state can replace biodiversity-rich forests in Arunachal.
The project, part of ongoing efforts to expand hydropower generation in the Northeast, will require diversion of forest land for the construction of dams, reservoirs, and related infrastructure. Authorities estimate that over 2.3 million trees will be affected as a result of the development, Indian Express reported.
Under India’s forest clearance regulations, project developers are required to undertake compensatory afforestation to offset the loss of forest cover. In this case, officials have confirmed that plantation activities will take place in Madhya Pradesh, where land has been identified for the purpose.
Government representatives have said the project is critical for boosting renewable energy capacity, improving regional infrastructure, and supporting economic development in Arunachal Pradesh. They added that compensatory plantations will be carried out in accordance with environmental norms and monitored by relevant authorities.
The proposal is currently subject to regulatory scrutiny, including environmental clearances and compliance with forest conservation laws. Further consultations and assessments are expected as the approval process moves forward.