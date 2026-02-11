Akhilesh Says UP Budget Not Pro-People, Flags Low Expenditure

Yadav alleged that on an average, the government has failed to utilise even 50 per cent of its allocations

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akhilesh Yadav says budget was big only in size and was not pro-people.

  • Government's inability to utilise funds in key sectors reflects administrative incompetence, highlights Yadav.

  • Referring to per capita income, Yadav said that compared to other states, Uttar Pradesh ranks "second from the bottom".

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday termed the Uttar Pradesh Budget for FY 2026-27 a "farewell budget" of the Yogi Adityanath government, asserting that the ruling BJP will exit office after the 2027 Assembly elections.

The former chief minister said the budget was big only in size and was not pro-people.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow shortly after the state government presented the budget in the Assembly, Yadav said the BJP was projecting the size of the budget -- over Rs 9 lakh crore -- as a major achievement.

"The government says its budget has crossed Rs 9 lakh crore and claims it as an achievement. It is generally accepted that every budget is bigger than the previous one. The real question is how much of it is actually spent," he said.

Adityanath said more than 1.5 lakh tribal students had benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursement schemes. - PTI; Representative image
Yogi Adityanath Highlights Tribal Welfare And Cultural Preservation In Uttar Pradesh

BY Outlook News Desk

Yadav alleged that on an average, the government has failed to utilise even 50 per cent of its allocations.

Citing figures for various departments, the former chief minister claimed that only 57 per cent of the allocation was spent on agriculture, 36 per cent on rural development, around 60 per cent on animal husbandry, 58 per cent in health and 53 per cent in women welfare.

Related Content
Related Content

"In the most important department -- basic education -- only 62 per cent of the budget was spent," he alleged.

Yadav said the government's inability to utilise funds in key sectors reflects administrative incompetence.

"When such a large budget is presented but even half of it is not spent, especially in crucial departments, it exposes the government's failure and the incompetence of those running it," he said, calling the budget a "bidaai budget" (farewell budget) of the Adityanath government.

The budget presented on Wednesday is widely seen as the last full-fledged budget of the Adityanath government before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Yadav further questioned the state government's economic projections, terming them "mere estimates" and not actual figures.

He said the government had projected the state's GSDP at Rs 30.25 lakh crore in FY 2024-25 and estimated it to rise to Rs 36 lakh crore in FY 2025-26.

"These are only projections. The real numbers are not yet available," he said, adding that to achieve the target of a USD 1 trillion economy, the GSDP would need to touch around Rs 90 lakh crore.

Akhilesh Yadav Says Congress Is Not Keen On Stopping BJP, But Forming Govt In UP In 2022 - File Photo; Representative image
SP President Akhilesh Yadav Claims BJP Using Form 7 To Delete Minority Votes In UP

BY Outlook News Desk

"Now that they have presented what is virtually their last full budget, they should explain how they will build a one-trillion-dollar economy," Yadav said, taking a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, remarking that the required growth rate would have to be "around 30 per cent".

Referring to per capita income, Yadav said that compared to other states, Uttar Pradesh ranks "second from the bottom".

"If investments had truly come, jobs would have been visible," he said.

Yadav also targeted the government on sugarcane pricing, alleging that while payments were highlighted, cane prices have not risen adequately. He claimed that potato and sugarcane farmers were in distress and also questioned the implementation of the Ujjwala scheme.

Referring to the recent India-US trade agreement, he asked what measures the state has taken to safeguard farmers amid fears of increased agricultural imports.

While BJP leaders raise slogans of "Swadeshi", "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat", they are simultaneously signing free trade agreements, Yadav said, claiming that the rupee has fallen to its lowest level against the dollar during the BJP's tenure.

Warning about the possible fallout of trade agreements, he said the biggest impact would be on the poor and farmers, as a large section of the population in Uttar Pradesh depends on agriculture and lives in rural areas.

He further alleged that key sectors such as MSMEs and agriculture were not receiving adequate support. Claiming that out of the 96 lakh MSMEs in the state, about 82 lakh were not properly registered, he said this prevented them from accessing government schemes.

On employment, Yadav said the government lacked a clear roadmap to tackle unemployment despite tall claims in the Budget. He alleged that the government was reluctant to provide regular government jobs because it would have to implement reservation.

He further alleged irregularities in skill development programmes and claimed that while little was achieved on the ground, thousands of crores were spent on publicity.

"With that money, how many people could have been given jobs?" he asked.

The Samajwadi Party chief also highlighted the condition of government hospitals and medical colleges, alleging that public healthcare was being weakened deliberately to benefit private institutions. He also sought clarity on allocations for the two AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Science) in the state.

Continuing his attack, Yadav said the state government has failed to launch any new metro project despite earlier announcements of metro rail in Varanasi, Meerut and Prayagraj.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said that even in the "city represented by the country's top MP", the metro project has not taken off. He alleged that the delay was linked to the fact that a metro project was not considered feasible in Gorakhpur, the pocket borough of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yadav accused the government of ignoring its past promises and waiting for the Union Budget before presenting its own. "The government is trying to mislead people through figures and publicity," he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Both Teams Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Australia Vs Ireland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: IRE Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side

  3. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  4. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  2. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  5. Questions On PM CARES Fund Not Admissible In Lok Sabha, Says Centre

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder